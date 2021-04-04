Floods, landslides kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Flash floods unleashed by
torrential heavy rains early on Sunday killed 23 people on
Indonesia's island of Flores, injuring nine while five went
missing, as the tiny neighbouring nation of East Timor reported
eight deaths.
At least 49 families were hit on Flores in the east of
Indonesia's sprawling archipelago, said Raditya Jati, a
spokesman for disaster management agency BNPB.
"Dozens of houses were buried in mud in Lamanele village...
residents' houses (were) washed away by the flood," Raditya
said in a statement, referring to the eastern part of the
island.
A bridge collapsed on the island of Adonara further east,
where rescuers were battling heavy rain, strong wind and waves,
he added.
In neighbouring East Timor, eight people were killed in a
landslide on the outskirts of the capital, Dili, state news
agency Tatoli said.
"We are currently focusing on elderly victims, children and
pregnant women to be taken to a safe place," it quoted Joaquim
Gusmao, the state secretary for civil protection, as saying.
A two-year-old child was among the victims, a Reuters
witness said. Civil protection officials could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Power supplies were cut and the presidential palace was
flooded as heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Dili since
late on Saturday.
Social media posts showed collapsed buildings and vehicles
submerged by flash floods.
More bitter weather threatens.
Indonesia’s weather agency said a tropical cyclone nearing
the Savu Straits, between the southern part of Nusa Tenggara
province and East Timor's north coast, could be packing yet more
rain, waves and winds.
(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Nelson Da Cruz in Dili; Writing by
Fathin Ungku; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)