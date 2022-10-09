Advanced search
Floods submerge Australia's New South Wales

10/09/2022 | 04:17am EDT
STORY: Overnight, emergency services responded to more than 300 requests for assistance, and asked a small number of homes, primarily northwest of Sydney, to be evacuated due to flooding.

In the city of Dubbo, resident Stephen Butcher expressed worries about the cost of repairs from the flood damage to the neighborhood.

"We've just got out of COVID, we've already got a big bill for that, now we've got another big bill to do all the repairs. That Bligh Street there runs the full length, it's gonna be completely destroyed after this water goes," Butcher said.

Australia's east is in the grip of a rare third straight year of the La Nina weather event, associated with increased rainfall. Sydney on Thursday (October 6) recorded its wettest year since records began in 1858, with almost three months left in 2022.

Another storm is expected to hit the state from Wednesday (October 12), bringing with it more rain.


© Reuters 2022
