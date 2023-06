Floods swamp Bolivia's southern farm-rich region

Yesterday at 11:00 pm Share

STORY: Cuatro Canadas and Okinawa villages, in the southern soy-rich Santa Cruz region, were the worst hit as the downpour swamped crops and aisled locals in their houses surrounded by water.

Footage captured on Friday showed many streets and pathways turned into rivers with rescue teams on boats to take residents out and save what belongings they could, including animals.