Floods turn deadly as rain lashes parts of Australia

A man died in floodwaters in northern New South Wales (NSW) when his car was carried away, as the torrential rains move south, posing risks for New South Wales, Australia's most populous state.

"We have a lot of water rising right across Brisbane and the southeast at the moment," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. "I don't want to see anymore deaths, so please, please, if you do not have to be out today just stay at home because this water is unrelenting at the moment."

A flood emergency has been in place across southeast Queensland, a state known for an abundance of sunshine. All Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast beaches, famous tourists attractions, have been closed.