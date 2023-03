STORY: The flood alert in the area is to remain in place until Sunday (March 12), and includes the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville.

The heavy rains in northern and central California raised concerns that melting snow from a spate of blizzards in mid-elevation mountains could add to runoff and cause flooding downstream.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday declared an emergency in California, ordering federal assistance to help local, tribal and state officials respond to the severe weather.