Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Florence Healthcare Appoints Dr. Cynthia Wetmore and Dr. Hatem Soliman as Scientific Officers

12/07/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr. Wetmore and Dr. Soliman bring 40 years of clinical research experience to the healthcare technology company

Florence Healthcare, the industry leader in remote connectivity for clinical research, welcomes Dr. Hatem Soliman of Moffitt Cancer Center and Dr. Cynthia Wetmore of Neoleukin Therapeutics as Scientific Officers. Dr. Wetmore and Dr. Soliman will serve as Florence’s medical advisors as the company brings remote technology to more than 10,000 study sites across 44 countries.

Dr. Soliman, M.D., specializes in the treatment of breast cancer, including metastatic HER2+ breast cancer and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. He works in the Center for Women’s Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center, where he is a member of the Experimental Therapeutics Program and the Medical Director of the Clinical Trials Office. His research has been published in journals like Clinical Cancer Research, the Journal of the American Medical Association Oncology, and BMC Cancer.

Of joining Florence, Dr. Soliman said, “As a long-time user of eBinders, I greatly appreciate the difference that Florence has made in our mission to deliver cutting-edge care for our patients. I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Florence to develop exciting solutions that revolutionize how we conduct clinical research and improve outcomes.”

Dr. Wetmore, M.D., Ph.D., has been a clinical and translational investigator in oncology and neuro-oncology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Emory University/Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic. She served as the Director of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and was Division Chief for Hematology/Oncology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

She now serves as the Executive Medical Director of Neuleukin Therapeutics, where she leads a team bringing novel molecules to first-in-human clinical trials for patients with cancer. Her clinical research has been published in Nature Communications, Clinical Cancer Research, Cancer Research, Cancer, Pediatric Blood & Cancer, and NeuroOncology.

“My experience as an investigator as well as a sponsor of clinical trials has shown me the importance of having direct access to a large patient network in terms of drug development timelines and success rates,” Dr. Wetmore said. “Florence’s ability to work with thousands of sites around the world gives us access to patient catchment areas we couldn’t reach before.”

Dr. Wetmore and Dr. Soliman will help Florence’s leaders understand the ever-changing clinical trial landscape and what sites and sponsors need from software. Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence, stated, “Our goal at Florence is to double the output of investigator teams by the end of the decade. The deep research expertise of Drs. Wetmore and Soliman will help us do that, and we’re not wasting a day.”

Dr. Soliman and Dr. Wetmore will play an active role in Florence’s mission to speed up drug development timelines and ensure all patients have access to cutting-edge medical treatments. After an infusion of $80M in Series C funding during 2021, Florence plans to add a suite of new features in 2022 to make clinical research more efficient. For more information, visit www.florencehc.com.

POWERED BY FLORENCE

Florence’s clinical trial software helps more than 10,000 research sites in 44 countries manage their documents, data, and workflows. The Florence platform also provides remote access so sponsors and CROs can collaborate with their sites around the world. Florence users now perform 3 million remote monitoring activities each month. To learn more, visit florencehc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aSATURN OIL & GAS : Receives Additional ASCP Funding, Initiates Land Reclamation Program and Provides an Operational Update Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. erhält zusätzliche ASCP-Mittel, leitet Rekultivierungsprogramm ein und stellt ein Betriebsupdate bereit
PU
08:22aPUSHING FORWARD : Key Takeaways From Trend Micro's Security Predictions for 2022
PU
08:22aTELEPERFORMANCE : Shareholders Newsletter December 2021
PU
08:22aMEDICAL DEVICE SECURITY : Hacking Intelligent Medical Devices to Enhance Your Organization's Safety
PU
08:22aTHAI RUBBER LATEX PUBLIC : Final Price and Subscription Period Announcement of World Flex Public Company Limited ("WFX") in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) (Revised)
PU
08:22aCONTACT & COVER : When its Important and Why the Difference Matters
PU
08:22aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Bright Rock Announces Strong Results from its Buster Well in Wyoming
PU
08:22aCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : BofA Securities 2021 Gas Utility Conference
PU
08:22aGLOBAL INDUSTRIAL : Declares $1.00 Per Share Special Dividend
PU
08:22aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Poll results of the resolutions proposed at the 2021 third extraordinary general meeting held on tuesday, 7 december 2021 and election of executive directors（h shares）
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Bulls back in charge as Omicron worries wane
4Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
5Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub

HOT NEWS