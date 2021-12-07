Florence Healthcare Appoints Dr. Cynthia Wetmore and Dr. Hatem Soliman as Scientific Officers

Dr. Wetmore and Dr. Soliman bring 40 years of clinical research experience to the healthcare technology company

Florence Healthcare, the industry leader in remote connectivity for clinical research, welcomes Dr. Hatem Soliman of Moffitt Cancer Center and Dr. Cynthia Wetmore of Neoleukin Therapeutics as Scientific Officers. Dr. Wetmore and Dr. Soliman will serve as Florence’s medical advisors as the company brings remote technology to more than 10,000 study sites across 44 countries.

Dr. Soliman, M.D., specializes in the treatment of breast cancer, including metastatic HER2+ breast cancer and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. He works in the Center for Women’s Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center, where he is a member of the Experimental Therapeutics Program and the Medical Director of the Clinical Trials Office. His research has been published in journals like Clinical Cancer Research, the Journal of the American Medical Association Oncology, and BMC Cancer.

Of joining Florence, Dr. Soliman said, “As a long-time user of eBinders, I greatly appreciate the difference that Florence has made in our mission to deliver cutting-edge care for our patients. I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Florence to develop exciting solutions that revolutionize how we conduct clinical research and improve outcomes.”

Dr. Wetmore, M.D., Ph.D., has been a clinical and translational investigator in oncology and neuro-oncology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Emory University/Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic. She served as the Director of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and was Division Chief for Hematology/Oncology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

She now serves as the Executive Medical Director of Neuleukin Therapeutics, where she leads a team bringing novel molecules to first-in-human clinical trials for patients with cancer. Her clinical research has been published in Nature Communications, Clinical Cancer Research, Cancer Research, Cancer, Pediatric Blood & Cancer, and NeuroOncology.

“My experience as an investigator as well as a sponsor of clinical trials has shown me the importance of having direct access to a large patient network in terms of drug development timelines and success rates,” Dr. Wetmore said. “Florence’s ability to work with thousands of sites around the world gives us access to patient catchment areas we couldn’t reach before.”

Dr. Wetmore and Dr. Soliman will help Florence’s leaders understand the ever-changing clinical trial landscape and what sites and sponsors need from software. Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence, stated, “Our goal at Florence is to double the output of investigator teams by the end of the decade. The deep research expertise of Drs. Wetmore and Soliman will help us do that, and we’re not wasting a day.”

Dr. Soliman and Dr. Wetmore will play an active role in Florence’s mission to speed up drug development timelines and ensure all patients have access to cutting-edge medical treatments. After an infusion of $80M in Series C funding during 2021, Florence plans to add a suite of new features in 2022 to make clinical research more efficient. For more information, visit www.florencehc.com.

POWERED BY FLORENCE

Florence’s clinical trial software helps more than 10,000 research sites in 44 countries manage their documents, data, and workflows. The Florence platform also provides remote access so sponsors and CROs can collaborate with their sites around the world. Florence users now perform 3 million remote monitoring activities each month. To learn more, visit florencehc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005019/en/