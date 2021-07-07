Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Florence Healthcare Partners with Gallaher Edge to Prioritize Company Culture During Accelerated Growth

07/07/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLANDO, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallaher Edge, a management consulting firm creating transformational change in businesses through meaningful and impactful human experiences, today announces its work with Florence Healthcare, the largest site and sponsor connectivity platform in clinical research, to help the company align its organizational culture as it continues to expand.

"Growing companies can’t underestimate the importance of intentional culture design and regular team alignment to improve or even maintain organizations during growth periods," said Dr. Laura Gallaher, CEO and founder of Gallaher Edge. "It is wise for organizations scaling their businesses to invest in culture sooner rather than later, as growth can create additional strain. As Florence gears up for massive growth this year, Gallaher Edge is coaching the leadership team through any cultural challenges that may occur."

Gallaher Edge identified three of Florence’s primary obstacles based on their growth trajectory (misalignment, culture dilution and under-developed leaders) and developed customized strategies to overcome them. Gallaher Edge is facilitating ongoing meetings to help tailor a strategic alignment process suited to the health technology company’s specific needs. Additionally, the management consulting firm will work with leaders individually to enhance communication and leadership skills. Group workshops will help leaders increase self-awareness to enable conscious and mindful choices across the organization.

"In the beginning, I found myself getting stuck on the multiple frameworks around organizational culture, but the team at Gallaher Edge has guided us through the link between culture and organizational strategy. It has been so satisfying to go through this process with them," said Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence. "Growth isn’t just about design exclusively. It's about alignment. We are learning about our organization by going through this process, and that's exciting. It's very cool to get the two effects."

Florence has also adopted regular usage of Gallaher Edge’s online platform: Insider Edge. “It’s had such a remarkable effect on how we onboard people,” said Florence’s head of people and culture, Gia Ganesh. “People are using it and it’s creating a common language and transforming how people are communicating within and across teams.” Insider Edge is a scalable solution designed for busy people in organizations who value professional growth and development and see it as a journey rather than just an event.

To learn more about the custom culture programs offered by Gallaher Edge, visit gallaheredge.com.

About Florence Healthcare
Based in Atlanta, GA, Florence is a global leader in remote connectivity and electronic document workflow management for clinical trials. More than 10,000 research sites in 35 countries, sponsors and CROs collaborate on the network. Florence solutions foster 25% faster clinical trial startup time, 40% reduced document cycle times, and enable more than 3 million remote monitoring activities every month. To learn more, visit florencehc.com.

About Gallaher Edge
Gallaher Edge is a management consulting firm that creates transformational change in businesses through meaningful and impactful human experiences. The team applies the science of human behavior to an organization to create highly effective cultures. Gallaher Edge helps C-suite teams successfully take their company to the next level and does so through personalized experiences to evolve teams from the inside out, growing their capacity to lead and succeed.

Media Contact
Andrea Mazzola
Uproar PR for Gallaher Edge
amazzola@uproarpr.com
321.236.0102 x233


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aNew Benchmark Data Proves That Slow eCommerce Sites Are “Conversion and Experience Killers”
BU
09:10aMYMD PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces New Data from Comparative Study on Lead Compound MYMD-1
BU
09:10aPERFECT CORP.  : 's Popular YouCam Video Editing App for Selfie Videos is Now Available on Android
BU
09:10aAurwest Completes Initial Till Sampling Program and Prospecting Confirms Gold Values up to 6.4 g/t Au at Paradise Lake, Central Newfoundland
NE
09:10aNODAL EXCHANGE  : Achieves New Records in Power and Environmental Futures
BU
09:09aVIZIO  :  It's an Anime Explosion of Content as Funimation Is Coming to VIZIO SmartCast®
BU
09:09aGYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES  : and Cygnus Technologies Expand Collaboration to Support Improved Bioprocess Impurity Analytics, and Introduce HEK 293 HCP Assay Reagent Set for Gyrolab
BU
09:09aCURIOSITYSTREAM  : To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021
BU
09:08aALIANZA MINERALS  : Receives 5 Year Exploration Permit for KRL Property
AQ
09:08aQUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
3Oil rises as tighter market eyed after OPEC+ cancels meeting
4ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y S : EXCLUSIVE: Atlantia considers Hochtief stake non-strategic and may sell..
5PROPERTY, CASH AND AMAZON: Why buyout firms are battling to buy UK's Morrisons

HOT NEWS