Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Studies Featured at ASCO® 2021 Annual Meeting

Fort Myers, Fla., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) physicians and senior leaders are the co-authors of 32 research studies that will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) 2021 Annual Meeting being held June 4 – 8, 2021. The on-line meeting experience will bring together one of the largest, most diverse global audiences in oncology to review the findings of the latest cutting-edge scientific research.

Research conducted through the FCS Sarah Cannon Phase 1 Drug Development Units in Sarasota ad Lake Mary and at FCS clinics throughout Florida will be featured in the program, which will highlight advances in the treatment of prostate, breast, lung and renal cancers as well as screening, prevention, access to care, immunotherapy and precision medicine.

“We are extremely proud that our robust research is contributing so significantly to advancements in cancer care and treatment,” said Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP, Medical Director of the FCS Clinical Research Program.

Manish R. Patel, MD, Sarah Cannon at FCS director of drug development, is lead author of a study on advanced solid tumors, lead author of a study on immunotherapy, and co-author of eight additional studies, three that were co-authored with Shekeab Jauhari, MD, FCS Associate Director of Drug Development, that will be featured in poster presentations or discussions. Additionally, Dr. Patel will present two oral abstracts on research in developmental therapies.

Lowell Hart, MD, FACP, FCS Scientific Director of Clinical Research, will participate in the inaugural Dr. Bernard Fisher Memorial Annual Clinical Science Symposium Supported by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, as co-author of research on outcomes in patients aged 65+ in the phase 3 ASCENT study of sacituzumab govitecan in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Dr. Hart is also first author of a publication on developmental therapeutics, co-authored with James A. Reeves Jr., MD.

Maen Hussein, MD, as first author, will present a poster of a study, co-authored by Ivor Percent, MD, on patients with previously treated advanced solid tumors.

The following FCS physician investigators will present research results in oral presentations:

The following FCS physician investigators will present research results during poster discussions and/or presentations:

Accepted for publication were clinical studies as well as research on quality improvement initiatives co-authored by the following FCS physician investigators and senior leaders:

“We are proud of our significant contributions to the development of promising new drugs and therapies for patients in our local communities and around the globe,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan. “We look forward to joining with our colleagues this week to share discoveries that are improving patient outcomes and working to conquer cancer.”

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “This impressive list of research studies, conducted at FCS locations across Florida through our strategic partnership with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, confirms that FCS is at the forefront in continuously expanding the body of knowledge in oncology.”

The American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) represents nearly 45,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality and equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer.

