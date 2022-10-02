Florida, Carolinas face daunting recovery after Ian

Rickey Anderson is a displaced Sanibel Island, Florida, resident staying in Fort Myers.

"I just moved down June 15th or June 1st and I was down getting the house ready and everything, and here comes the hurricane, and I had to evacuate and everything. And now I've lost everything. All...everything. My life savings, everything. My tools, everything... I mean, you look around, you don't see nothing. We have no power, no phone service, nothing. So we'd just like a little help. I'd like a little help to get my home back in shape because I have nowhere to go."

Aerial footage showed Sanibel Island, home to some 6,000 residents, was left utterly devastated.

The storm's death toll was expected to rise as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world, where hundreds of people have been rescued.

More than 50 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force last week.

Florida accounted for the bulk of the fatalities, with 42 tallied by the sheriff's office in coastal Lee County, which bore the brunt of the storm when it made landfall.

Eleven other deaths have been reported by state officials in four neighboring counties.

North Carolina authorities said at least four people had been killed there. No deaths were immediately reported in South Carolina, where Ian made another U.S. landfall on Friday.

The White House said President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will see the devastation in Florida firsthand on Wednesday.

The Bidens will visit Puerto Rico on Monday, where hundreds of thousands of people were still without power two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit the island.