Florida Small Business Wins SBA's 2020 Exporter of the Year Award

09/16/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

Washington, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Water Technologies, Inc. (GWT) has been named 2020 Small Business Exporter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Maitland, Florida-based company will be recognized during SBA’s National Small Business Week, an annual event honoring the accomplishments and contributions of the best small businesses in the nation. This year’s National Small Business Week activities will include numerous educational panels providing retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as our nation’s small businesses look to pivot and recover toward a stronger economy.

Genesis Water Technologies, Inc. owner and Technical Director Nick Nicholas, along with other national winners and finalists for the National Small Business Person of the Year, will be honored in a virtual event that will be held on September 22-24. 

“Genesis Water Technologies, Inc. has a tremendous impact in providing access to safe drinking water around the world. They are a great example of how a small business can flourish by entering global markets. We are proud that the SBA was able to assist them as they grew into an international company,” said SBA’s Office of International Trade Associate Administrator Loretta Greene.

Under Nicolas’ leadership, the company’s revenues more than doubled in 2019, and GWT started tackling the water supply issues with sustainable water treatment systems. Nicholas is passionate about educating people about the impact that polluted water has on the world.

Genesis Water Technologies, Inc. began exporting industrial water filtration systems to Saudi Arabia in 2009.  Today, the export business makes up 40 percent of the company’s total sales and supports the workforce of 100 employees. GWT received a State Expansion Program (STEP) grant for $2,500, which provided a roadmap for the international expansion of GWT. The company launched a digital marketing campaign to include translating its website into 24 local dialects and invested in search engine optimization tools to increase traffic to its website.

The company now uses its expertise and solutions to serve municipalities and industrial clients in 43 countries, fulfilling its mission of providing water and wastewater reuse solutions to communities around the world. GWT believes it can make a difference in the world’s access to safe and clean water.

For registration and additional information on National Small Business Week, please visit sba.gov/NSBW

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2020. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. 

Details and registration information will be posted on sba.gov/NSBW as events are finalized. 

Shannon Giles
United States Small Business Administration
Shannon.Giles@sba.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2020
