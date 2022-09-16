Advanced search
Florida governor DeSantis defends migrant flights

09/16/2022 | 10:04pm EDT
STORY: At a news conference in Daytona Beach, Ron DeSantis blamed Democratic President Joe Biden for what he portrayed as a failure to stop migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, with a record 1.8 million have been arrested this fiscal year.

"This is a massive and intentional policy that is causing a huge amount of damage all across the country, and it's all rooted in a failure to take care that the laws are faithfully executed, and to fulfill his (Biden's) oath of office," DeSantis said.

He also hit out at journalists and the community of Martha's Vineyard, after the group of mostly Venezuelan migrants were sent on Friday morning to Cape Cod, in transportation organized by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, who said they would be housed temporarily at a Cape Cod military base.

"They said, 'we want everyone, no one is illegal', and they are gone in 48 hours. So, why not actually look at what's going on? There were more corporate journalists in Martha's Vineyard today than they have ever gone down to the southern border to look (at) what's going on," he said.

DeSantis has said the Florida Legislature set aside $12 million to transport migrants out of the state and that his government would likely use the funds "to protect Florida."


© Reuters 2022
