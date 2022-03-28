Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Florida governor signs bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in schools

03/28/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Conservative activists and elected officials from across United States attend CPAC 2022 in Orlando

(Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed into law a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students.

The legislation, referred to by its opponents as the "don't say gay" bill, has stirred national controversy amid an increasingly partisan debate over what schools should teach children about race and gender.

"We will continue to recognize that in the state of Florida, parents have a fundamental role in the education, health care and well being of their children," DeSantis told a press conference before signing the bill. "I don't care what big corporations say, here I stand. I'm not backing down."

Students across Florida have protested the measure, President Joe Biden called it "hateful" and some corporate leaders including Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek have expressed concern about the bill becoming law.

DeSantis, who is seeking re-election this year and is widely considered a 2024 presidential candidate, has joined other Republicans in calling for parents to have more control of what young children learn in school.

Formally called the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, the Florida measure bars classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, or from about ages 5-9, in public schools.

It also prohibits such teaching that "is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate" for students in other grades. Under the law, parents will be allowed to sue school districts they believe to be in violation.

LGBTQ and civil rights advocates as well as Democratic politicians have said such policies will harm the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

The legislation has been criticized for the vagueness and complexity of some of its language. For example, it says that even discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation is prohibited "in certain grade levels or in a specified manner."

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Cynthia Osterman)

By Maria Caspani


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) -5.78% 163 Delayed Quote.30.57%
BELIEVE 3.31% 13.178 Real-time Quote.-24.51%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.58% 137 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pBlackRock favors U.S., Japanese equities vs European
RE
01:38pPutin not seen ready to compromise ahead of peace talks
RE
01:37pPutin not seen ready to compromise ahead of peace talks
RE
01:35pOPEC+ set for only slight output target increase despite Ukraine -sources
RE
01:35pUK to 'strain every last sinew' to get N.Ireland protocol deal, minister says
RE
01:34pUK to 'strain every last sinew' to get N.Ireland protocol deal, minister says
RE
01:32pEU launches first WTO challenge against Britain over green subsidies
RE
01:30pTrump likely committed felony with plan to obstruct Congress, U.S. judge rules
RE
01:30pIrish lessors have terminated all Russian airline leases, says ALI
RE
01:29pDisney issues statement on signing of florida legislation, says…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions -sour..
2Gold falls on firmer U.S. yields, dollar; palladium sinks 8%
3Analyst recommendations: Beyond Meat, Citigroup, Intel, Roblox, Unileve..
4Analysis-U.S. mulls shaking up stock trading rules to aid small investo..
5Tesla to seek shareholder approval for stock split; shares surge

HOT NEWS