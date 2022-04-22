Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Florida governor signs bill stripping Disney of self-governing authority

04/22/2022 | 08:25pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally in Pensacola

April 22 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that strips Walt Disney Co of its self-governing authority in the state in retaliation for its opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.

The state's Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday gave its final approval to the bill. It eliminates the special tax district created in 1967 that allows Disney to self-govern a 25,000-acre tract in the Orlando area, where it operates four theme parks, two water parks and 175 miles of roadway.

While the financial impact on the company and the state is uncertain, the change could alter how Disney operates its sprawling Central Florida empire and sour the close relationship it has enjoyed with the state for more than 50 years.

DeSantis is a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate who has courted conservative voters on issues such as immigration, abortion and LGBTQ rights.

With his latest move against Disney, DeSantis is attempting to burnish his conservative credentials by showing he is willing to stand up to what he described as a "woke" company based in California that does not share Florida's values.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani in New York and Dawn Chmeilewski in Los Angeles; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pPentagon seeking info from U.S. industry on Ukraine-ready systems
RE
03:33pU.S. judge will not block Intuit TurboTax ads that FTC found deceptive
RE
03:32pCOVID-19 third leading cause of death again in 2021- U.S. study
RE
03:28pAs border rule change looms, Mexico frets about U.S. immigration strategy
RE
03:25pFlorida governor signs bill stripping Disney of self-governing authority
RE
03:21pRussia grants Belarus one-year grace period for more than $1 bln of loans -RIA
RE
03:21pRussia grants belarus a one-year grace period for more than $1 b…
RE
03:21pSix people killed in blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital -ambulance official
RE
03:19pFED'S MESTER : No need to shock markets with 75-point rate hike
RE
03:19pBiden unveils plans to rescue giant trees as part of Earth Day
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IAG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
2UK stocks fall as retail sales tumble; HomeServe outperforms
3Slowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
4Vallon Pharmaceuticals Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives
5Sibanye Stillwater : Online 2021 integrated report summary

HOT NEWS