Florida governor signs bill stripping Disney of self-governing authority

April 22 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday
signed a bill that strips Walt Disney Co of its
self-governing authority in the state in retaliation for its
opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues
in schools.
The state's Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday
gave its final approval to the bill. It eliminates the special
tax district created in 1967 that allows Disney to self-govern a
25,000-acre tract in the Orlando area, where it operates four
theme parks, two water parks and 175 miles of roadway.
While the financial impact on the company and the state is
uncertain, the change could alter how Disney operates its
sprawling Central Florida empire and sour the close relationship
it has enjoyed with the state for more than 50 years.
DeSantis is a potential 2024 Republican presidential
candidate who has courted conservative voters on issues such as
immigration, abortion and LGBTQ rights.
With his latest move against Disney, DeSantis is attempting
to burnish his conservative credentials by showing he is willing
to stand up to what he described as a "woke" company based in
California that does not share Florida's values.
