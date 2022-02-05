Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Florida governor to investigate GoFundMe over Canada trucker donations

02/05/2022 | 11:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Saturday it was fraud for GoFundMe to "commandeer" $9 million in donations sent to support protesting truckdrivers in Canada and that he will investigate what he called "deceptive practices" by the website.

GoFundMe took down the so-called Freedom Convoy's page on Friday, saying it violated its terms of service. It said donors had two weeks to request a refund, then remaining funds would be disbursed to "credible and established charities."

DeSantis, a Republican, said on Twitter it was fraud for GoFundMe to give the money "to causes of their own choosing," and he would work with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to investigate. "(T)hese donors should be given a refund."

GoFundMe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on DeSantis' tweet.

In a Twitter post, the company said on Saturday that "due to donor feedback" it was simplifying the process and will be refunding all donations to the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser.

"This refund will happen automatically -- you do not need to submit a request. Donors can expect to see refunds within 7-10 business days," GoFundMe said in a tweet.

The convoy began as a movement against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers, but has turned into a rallying point against public health measures.

Protesters have shut down downtown Ottawa for eight days, with some participants waving Confederate or Nazi flags and some saying they wanted to dissolve Canada's government.

Cities including the financial hub Toronto braced for disruptions on Saturday as protests spread from Ottawa, raising fears of clashes with counter protesters.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54aCanadian cities brace for more anti vaccine mandate protests
RE
11:50aUK reports 259 more COVID deaths, 60,578 cases
RE
11:46aCanadian cities brace for more anti vaccine mandate protests
RE
11:36aFlorida governor to investigate GoFundMe over Canada trucker donations
RE
11:27aQueen Elizabeth cuts cake to mark 70 years of rule
RE
10:45aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
10:39aFrance's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
10:38aFrance's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
10:19aMike Lynch steps down as Darktrace adviser as he fights extradition to U.S. -Telegraph
RE
10:18a2022/02/05PREMIER : China to expand trade, investment cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
4Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
5Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..

HOT NEWS