Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Florida man who threw plank, extinguisher at police gets longest Capitol riot sentence

12/17/2021 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol, surrounded by a security fence ahead of an expected rally Saturday in support of the Jan. 6 defendants in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge sentenced a U.S. Capitol rioter to more than five years in prison on Friday on charges that he threw a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police during the Jan. 6 attack on the seat of government.

The Department of Justice said Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Florida, was sentenced to 63 months for assaulting law enforcement with dangerous weapons during the assault, which took place as Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress met to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Palmer is the first Jan. 6 defendant to be sentenced on the charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous or deadly weapon. It is the longest sentence imposed so far in the investigation of the events of Jan. 6.

According to court documents, Palmer, 54, was among rioters outside the Capitol. While there, he threw a plank at Capitol police and Washington police officers. Two minutes later, he sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher at the officers and then threw it at them.

Palmer was arrested on March 17. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 4. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also ordered Palmer to pay $2,000 in restitution, and he must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the assault on the Capitol by supporters of defeated Republican President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LARGO 0.00% 8.15 Real-time Quote.0.00%
WESFARMERS LIMITED 0.10% 58.71 End-of-day quote.16.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35pAMC soars as CEO celebrates 'Spider-Man'; GameStop also rallies
RE
03:34pExclusive-Boeing suspends vaccination requirement for U.S.-based employees -internal document
RE
03:32pFlorida man who threw plank, extinguisher at police gets longest Capitol riot sentence
RE
03:25pAntibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators
RE
03:25pBoeing suspends vaccination requirement for u.s.-based employees -internal document
RE
03:24pPressure will grow on China on climate -U.S. security adviser Sullivan
RE
03:20pLawsuit accuses Washington-area police of involvement in sex-trafficking ring
RE
03:19pStarbucks employees at a New York store can form a union-NLRB
RE
03:19pP&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays on finding carcinogens
RE
03:18pP&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays on finding carcinogens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
2Indexes mixed as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
4The latest from London: Back to reality
5Russia demands NATO roll back from East Europe and stay out of Ukraine

HOT NEWS