Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Florida's Apis Cor Set to Become 1st 3D Printed Homes Tech Firm to Offer Shares to Public

01/14/2022 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the aim of providing affordable housing for the 21st century, 3D-printing tech company vows to reduce home-construction times from three months to a mere five days

Apis Cor, an additive manufacturing firm incorporated in the US State of Florida, has been qualified by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to offer shares to the public – the first company of its kind to do so. The development comes as additive manufacturing (also known as 3D printing) is poised to see exponential growth in the short term, as construction firms begin to adopt 3D-printing technologies on a global scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005677/en/

With the aim of providing affordable housing for the 21st century, Apis Cor vows to reduce home-construction times from three months to a mere five days. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the aim of providing affordable housing for the 21st century, Apis Cor vows to reduce home-construction times from three months to a mere five days. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a truly historic moment,” Apis Cor CEO Anna Cheniuntai says. “Now everyone – even small individual investors – can become part of this exciting new field, which is set to revolutionize the construction industry in the months and years ahead.”

Construction Sector Prepares to Go Digital

According to a report by researchandmarkets.com, the global construction market is expected to surge in the post-pandemic recovery period, reaching a whopping $16.6 trillion by 2025. Many experts believe that additive manufacturing will play a crucial role in this growth, as construction firms begin interfacing directly with printer manufacturers, construction material companies, and high-tech solution developers.

SmarTech Publishing, which tracks breaking developments in the additive manufacturing sector, believes the global market for 3D-printing construction will surpass the $40-billion mark within the next five years. In a recent report, SmarTech asserted that 3D-printing technologies will be central to “ushering the traditional construction industry into the digital era.”

Affordable Housing for the 21st Century

It’s no secret that demand for affordable housing rises in tandem with the population. But it takes a lot of money and time to build viable homes with conventional, 20th-century technologies. And that, according to Cheniuntai, is where Apis Cor – which in 2019 built the world’s largest 3D-printed building – comes in.

“A hundred years ago, celebrated industrialist Henry Ford solved a similar problem by automating car manufacture. Today, we’re applying the same idea to home construction,” she says. “Our mission is to fully automate the home-building process with a view to reducing total construction times from three months to only five days.”

Cheniuntai adds: “Because at Apis Cor, we believe everyone – throughout the world – has the right to affordable housing.”


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:11aJ.P. MORGAN AG : Stabilisation Notice
GL
05:09aN.Korea fires two missiles, warns of action over U.S. sanctions push
RE
05:09aN.Korea fires two missiles, warns of action over U.S. sanctions push
RE
05:08aTop condom maker Karex sees 2022 demand topping pre-pandemic levels
RE
05:06aTurkish lira firm as minister sees inflation peaking
RE
05:06aUganda to Destroy 400,000 Covid-19 Vaccines That Are Due to Expire
AQ
05:04a'EXPECT THE WORST' : Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves more troops
RE
05:03aUK's Truss welcomes good Brexit talks with EU's Sefcovic
RE
05:03aSweden to withdraw from French-led special forces mission in Mali - minister
RE
05:03aGREEN ENERGY GROUP (SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC) : Ex subsequent offering today
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares in the red after hawkish Fed comments
2Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief
3Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Fed officials nod to March rate hike as inflation drumbeat grows louder

HOT NEWS