Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Florida's Atlantic coast prepares for Storm Nicole

11/08/2022 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Beachgoers are shown as tropical storm Nicole approaches the state in Miami Beach

(Reuters) - Millions of Floridians were on an emergency footing on Tuesday as a subtropical storm steamed toward the state's Atlantic coast, threatening to drive a dangerous storm surge in the area within the next two days.

Storm Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 km per hour), was located about 385 miles (615 km) northwest of the Bahamas as it moved west toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Tuesday morning.

With the storm expected to strengthen throughout the day as it traveled at 8 mph toward Florida, some 18 million people along the state's Atlantic coast were under NHC issued watches and warnings.

The area did not take a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but it did receive heavy rains and strong winds from the catastrophic storm that claimed more than 140 lives and caused $60 billion in damage after slamming into the state's Gulf Coast six weeks ago.

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 34 counties along his state's east coast, saying it was "in an abundance of caution" so that the area's residents and businesses can prepare.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," DeSantis said in statement.

On its forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and move near or over the islands on Wednesday before it approaches the east coast of Florida later in the day.

Nicole's center was then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday, the NHC said, warning of dangerous storm surge along with heavy winds and strong rains.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the service said. "Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions."

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEXICO IPC -0.99% 50669.18 Real-time Quote.-3.95%
ONDE S.A. -2.48% 8.26 Delayed Quote.-48.35%
Latest news "Economy"
02:12pWall Street rises as investors eye midterm U.S. elections
RE
02:10pNew Zealand increases fuel stockholding to improve resilience
RE
02:07pBrazil's auto production down slightly in October
RE
02:06pCOP27: Island nations want China, India to pay for climate damage
RE
02:03pU.S. cyber official says not seen evidence of foreign influence in midterm election
RE
02:00pBolsonaro's party to be Lula's opposition, Bolsonaro its 2026 candidate -party leader
RE
02:00pArgentina industrial output up 4.2% in September vs a year ago -stats agency
RE
02:00pArgentina industrial output +4.2% in september vs a year ago -in…
RE
01:57pCourt orders Kenya Airways pilots back to work
RE
01:52pChina's COVID epicentre shifts to Guangzhou as outbreaks widen
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts
2Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. exp..
3Renault gears up to go electric, Geely steps on the gas
4Grifols S A : ' Biopharma delivers robust 34% operational growth in Q3,..
5Lumentum Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOT NEWS