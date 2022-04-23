Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Florida's Disney bill a 'political tantrum' -expert

04/23/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that strips Walt Disney of self-governing authority at its Orlando-area parks.

The bill was passed in retaliation for its opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools. 

DeSantis: "It was really an aberration. No individual - or no company - in Florida was treated this way."

  

It will eliminate the special governing jurisdiction that allows the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city - and thus provide services such as fire-fighting, power, water and roads within Orange and Osceola counties. 

 

While the financial impact on the company and the state is uncertain, Richard Auxier, a senior policy associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, described the move as a political tantrum. 

 

"I do think that there is probably a good reason to study why you have a special district for a private corporation, and to study all special districts in Florida to ensure that they're raising revenue and providing services in an equitable and efficient way, but again, that's not what the issue is here. The issue is here is the government is signaling out and picking on one business. It is throwing a political tantrum over what that business has to say about the government's policy." 

 

Disney initially did not publicly oppose the LGBTQ legislation last month, dubbed the "don't say gay" bill by critics - which bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade. 

 

But after the company condemned the law and said it would suspend political donations in Florida pending a review, Republicans hit back. Some even showed up to the resort to protest.

 

Disney did not immediately comment on the bill's signing Friday. 

 

What remains unclear, says Systematic Ventures CEO Max Wolff, is who will be more harmed by Disney losing its special status- Disney, or Florida taxpayers.

"Look, I think this is an unfortunate incident. I think, both, Orange County, Florida, and the Greater Central Florida district, as well as the Disney Corporation, will suffer here from the tearing down of a very successful 55-year ordinance that saw the people of Florida get better services at a lower cost, and Disney be given a free hand to develop an area that went from being a relatively sort of quiet area into a major engine of the state of Florida's tourism economy."

The bill will not take effect until June 2023, giving the two sides time to adjust to the new reality. ?


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pNew Mexico hit hard as wildfires sweep parched Southwest
RE
05:44pThousands of farmers stage anti-tax protest in Argentine capital
RE
05:36pNew Mexico hit hard as wildfires sweep parched Southwest
RE
05:18pOne dead, more than 40 rescued after boat sinks in Lebanon's Tripoli port
RE
04:57pWHO says at least one child has died after increase of acute hepatitis cases in children
RE
04:54pWHO says at least one child has died after increase of acute hepatitis cases in children
RE
04:34pWorld Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package, IMF calls loan talks 'fruitful'
RE
04:00pFlorida's Disney bill a 'political tantrum' -expert
RE
03:58pWHO Says As Of 21 April 2022, At Least 169 Cases Of Acute Hepatitis Of Unknown Origin Have Been Reported From 12 Countries
RE
03:58pWho disease outbreak news on multi-country  acute, severe h…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
2China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks
3Credit Agricole S A : Communique
4The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Dentspl..
5Noram Lithium Corp. Completes Hole CVZ-73 (PH-08) on Its Zeus Lithium C..

HOT NEWS