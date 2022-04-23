Florida's Disney bill a 'political tantrum' -expert

STORY: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that strips Walt Disney of self-governing authority at its Orlando-area parks.

The bill was passed in retaliation for its opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.

DeSantis: "It was really an aberration. No individual - or no company - in Florida was treated this way."

It will eliminate the special governing jurisdiction that allows the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city - and thus provide services such as fire-fighting, power, water and roads within Orange and Osceola counties.

While the financial impact on the company and the state is uncertain, Richard Auxier, a senior policy associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, described the move as a political tantrum.

"I do think that there is probably a good reason to study why you have a special district for a private corporation, and to study all special districts in Florida to ensure that they're raising revenue and providing services in an equitable and efficient way, but again, that's not what the issue is here. The issue is here is the government is signaling out and picking on one business. It is throwing a political tantrum over what that business has to say about the government's policy."

Disney initially did not publicly oppose the LGBTQ legislation last month, dubbed the "don't say gay" bill by critics - which bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

But after the company condemned the law and said it would suspend political donations in Florida pending a review, Republicans hit back. Some even showed up to the resort to protest.

Disney did not immediately comment on the bill's signing Friday.

What remains unclear, says Systematic Ventures CEO Max Wolff, is who will be more harmed by Disney losing its special status- Disney, or Florida taxpayers.

"Look, I think this is an unfortunate incident. I think, both, Orange County, Florida, and the Greater Central Florida district, as well as the Disney Corporation, will suffer here from the tearing down of a very successful 55-year ordinance that saw the people of Florida get better services at a lower cost, and Disney be given a free hand to develop an area that went from being a relatively sort of quiet area into a major engine of the state of Florida's tourism economy."

The bill will not take effect until June 2023, giving the two sides time to adjust to the new reality. ?