Flotta Hydrogen Hub welcomes outcome of ScotWind N1 offshore wind leasing round

The Flotta Hydrogen Hub partners welcome today's announcement that Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL), the joint venture formed by Macquarie's Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and Scottish developer Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG), has been successful in Crown Estate Scotland's offshore wind leasing round (ScotWind).

OWPL has been offered the opportunity to develop the N1 plan option area west of Orkney. OWPL's West of Orkney Windfarm, could deliver renewable power to a proposed green hydrogen production facility at the Flotta Terminal.

Plans to power the proposed Flotta Hydrogen Hub are being developed by OWPL in partnership with Flotta Terminal's owner Repsol Sinopec, and Uniper, a leading international energy company and pioneer in the field of hydrogen. The proposal is also supported locally by EMEC Hydrogen who has spearheaded Orkney's leading position in green hydrogen production.

Shona Harvey, Flotta Hydrogen Hub's Communications & Stakeholder Chair said:

"Today's announcement that Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL) has been successful in Crown Estate Scotland's offshore wind leasing round is great news. This is a significant step towards turning our plans for the development of a hydrogen production hub on Flotta into a reality.

"We look forward to working with our partners and the local community on the next steps in this exciting project.

"Hydrogen policy in Scotland is still in development, the joint venture are therefore also working closely with the Scottish and UK Governments to help realise the Flotta Hydrogen Hub opportunity".

