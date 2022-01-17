Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flotta Hydrogen Hub welcomes outcome of ScotWind N1 offshore wind leasing round

01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Flotta Hydrogen Hub partners welcome today's announcement that Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL), the joint venture formed by Macquarie's Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and Scottish developer Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG), has been successful in Crown Estate Scotland's offshore wind leasing round (ScotWind).

OWPL has been offered the opportunity to develop the N1 plan option area west of Orkney. OWPL's West of Orkney Windfarm, could deliver renewable power to a proposed green hydrogen production facility at the Flotta Terminal. 

Plans to power the proposed Flotta Hydrogen Hub are being developed by OWPL in partnership with Flotta Terminal's owner Repsol Sinopec, and Uniper, a leading international energy company and pioneer in the field of hydrogen. The proposal is also supported locally by EMEC Hydrogen who has spearheaded Orkney's leading position in green hydrogen production.

Shona Harvey, Flotta Hydrogen Hub's Communications & Stakeholder Chair said:

"Today's announcement that Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL) has been successful in Crown Estate Scotland's offshore wind leasing round is great news. This is a significant step towards turning our plans for the development of a hydrogen production hub on Flotta into a reality.

"We look forward to working with our partners and the local community on the next steps in this exciting project.

"Hydrogen policy in Scotland is still in development, the joint venture are therefore also working closely with the Scottish and UK Governments to help realise the Flotta Hydrogen Hub opportunity".

Read full press release here.

ENDS

For more information contact:

Shona Harvey

07514 925 253

Disclaimer

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:35aBARS reservists will gather in 12 regions of Siberia, the Urals and the Volga region
PU
06:35aSOLVED - Data Alert - Incorrect Power Futures Settlement Prices delivered for Trading Day 13.01.2022
PU
06:35aPSPOD Circular Letter No 01 of 2022 - Security of Digital Payments
PU
06:35aCONSTANTINOU BROS HOTELS PUBLIC : Suspension of trading of the titles of Constantinou Bros Hotels Public Company Ltd (Regulated Market)
PU
06:35aKING TOWN BANK : Announcement of convening the 2022 Shareholders'Meeting
PU
06:35aPress Release - BMA Business Plan - 2022
PU
06:35aTATA POWER : Renewables successfully commissions 100 MW Solar PV Projects in Uttar Pradesh
PU
06:35aRBI Bulletin - January 2022
PU
06:35aCEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:34aShell Secures Two Bids to Develop Offshore Wind Farms in Scotland
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : partners with IP Telecom to deliver quantum-safe data cente..
2Credit Suisse says its revamp intact despite chairman's exit over COVID..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
5Unilever : Unilever update

HOT NEWS