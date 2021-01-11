Log in
Flow Water Inc. to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference

01/11/2021 | 12:52pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Water, Inc. (the “Company” or “Flow”) today announced that the Company will participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference. Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Reichenbach will present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

To access the presentation broadcast, participants may register for the ICR conference at https://icrconference.com/, or contact their ICR Representative.

About Flow:

Flow Water Inc. (“Flow Alkaline Spring Water™” or “Flow®”) is a premium spring water company with a diversified line of wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow’s premium spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330 ml to 1 liter. Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and have an alkaline pH. As part of its ongoing innovation into functional “better-for-you” beverages, Flow has recently introduced a new line of collagen-infused waters with organic flavors, as well as a vitamin-infused line.

Founded in 2015 by serial mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company, which purpose is to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Reichenbach founded Flow believing that its spring water products should be packaged in renewable-resource-based TetraPak™ cartons with sustainable operations, rather than the typically more unsustainable packaging and practices used across the industry.

Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 20,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.

Follow Flow on social media: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/flow/); Twitter (https://twitter.com/FlowHydration); and Facebook (facebook.com/FlowHydration).

For more information on Flow, please visit flowhydration.com, or contact: ICR, Inc. - Investors: Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com, and Media: Cory.Ziskind@icrinc.com



