Fluence Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $28.00 per share. The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol “FLNC.” The initial public offering is expected to close on November 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, Fluence has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,650,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital Inc., and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, UBS Securities, LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Nomura Securities International, Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Seaport Global Securities LLC, Penserra Securities LLC, and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at (888) 603-5847; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Fluence

Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is a global market leader in energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. We have more than 3.4 GW of energy storage deployed or contracted in 29 markets globally, and more than 4.5 GW of wind, solar and storage assets optimized or contracted in Australia and California. Through our products, services and AI-enabled Fluence IQ platform, we are helping customers around the world drive more resilient electric grids and a more sustainable future.

