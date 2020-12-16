Log in
Fluence Celebrates a Breakout 2020 in Financial Consolidation Software

12/16/2020 | 08:36am EST
Recognition, new product release, more customers and significant funding among milestones for financial consolidation software firm focused on mid-sized companies

It’s been a breakout year for Fluence Technologies, the only financial consolidation software company focused on the needs of mid-sized companies. In spite of COVID-related challenges the company exceeded all expectations, from customer acquisition to revenue growth, with prospects for 2021 looking even brighter.

"Fluence has an unparalleled team with literally centuries of financial consolidation and performance management experience under our belts,” said John Power, CEO of Fluence Technologies. “Along with that comes a solution that’s decades in the making, and a major reason our customers trusted we'd deliver a consolidation solution that met their needs perfectly."

Additional 2020 highlights for Fluence include:

  • Offering a dedicated consolidation engine specifically for mid-sized organizations
  • Closing more sales, well on its way to the hundred customer mark
  • Raising significant funding from founders, angel investors and MaRS IAF
  • Being named “Best New Vendor” by consolidation experts BPM Partners
  • Completing the development of a cloud-based consolidation platform

“We’ve known from the start that the mid-market is drastically under-served from a financial consolidation solution perspective,” said Don Mal, Fluence’s executive chairman. “That’s why we're laser-focused on software that meets the needs of mid-sized customers, without spending a fortune or needing a degree in coding to power a critical business process.”

“We give mid-sized finance teams more confidence and more time. We've got your back, and you get your weekends back," added Power.

About Fluence Technologies - www.fluencetech.com

Fluence is the only financial consolidation software company focused on the needs of mid-sized organizations. Its quick deployment, adoption and time-to-value deliver significant efficiency gains and trusted, timely numbers for assessing past performance and planning for the future. Combining centuries of experience with a cloud-based consolidation platform decades in the making, Fluence gives mid-sized companies the time and confidence they need to succeed.


© Business Wire 2020
