Fluke Process Instruments Upgrades Kiln Shell Monitoring Options With the Release of the CS400 Kiln Shell Imaging System

Fluke Process Instruments, a global leader in infrared imaging and thermal profiling solutions for industrial applications, debuts its latest temperature monitoring system – the CS400 Kiln Shell Imaging System. Picture every brick in your kiln in real-time with continuous infrared monitoring that can help prevent costly shutdowns and extend production runs. Specifically designed for harsh kiln environments, the CS400 Process Imaging System is a fully integrated solution that continuously monitors kilns for hot spots – helping your team avoid costly damage and unscheduled downtime.

At the core of the CS400 System is the MP Linescanner, which provides accurate, edge-to-edge and real-time thermal imaging and temperature measurements for continuous processes so you can get a complete picture of your application.

The CS400 Kiln Shell Imaging System features specially designed software, which relies on standard Ethernet and/or CPM ports. Because the graphic user interface is designed specifically for kiln applications, the software is easy to set up and use with little operator training required.

Once set up, the software provides a thermal image of the entire kiln shell surface, with a zoom function that allows detailed examination for key areas of interest. Temperature range and zone alarms can also be easily configured within the software and other information – such as burn zone temperature, lap time and the scanner’s internal temperature – is displayed in the status bar for a complete system status without changing screens.

With the CS400, users can avoid costly shutdowns with continuous hot spot detection and optimize maintenance schedules to extend the kiln’s operational life.

“Continuous infrared monitoring is essential for rapid detection of temperature anomalies, such as non-uniformities and hot spots in a kiln’s refractory material,” says Stewart Griffiths, global product manager, Fluke Product Instruments. “Our new Kiln Shell Imaging System can measure up to 1024 temperature points across a scan line and features specially-developed software. With multiple kiln support, polar charts highlighting coating thickness and brick thickness, and envelope profiles over the entire kiln, manufacturers can easily optimize and manage maintenance schedules to avoid costly shutdowns, as well as reduce set up times with intuitive configurations and temperature profile calculations.”

The CS400 Kiln Shell Imaging System is now available. To start picturing every brick in your kiln in real-time, visit https://flukeprocessinstruments.com/en-us/products/imaging-solutions/infrared-process-imaging-systems/cs400-kiln-shell-imaging-system to schedule a demo with a subject matter expert.

About Fluke Process Instruments

Fluke Process Instruments designs, manufactures, and markets a complete line of infrared temperature measurement and profiling solutions for industrial, maintenance, and quality control applications. Distributed worldwide under the Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq brands, the products reflect the combined experience of over 150 years in manufacturing the world’s finest temperature measurement tools and devices.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and manage industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

