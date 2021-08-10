Flutter H1 earnings fall, sees U.S. profit in 2023

DUBLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - First-half earnings at Flutter
Entertainment fell by 12% on a pro-forma basis as the
Paddy Power, Betfair and Poker Stars owner continued to invest
heavily in its fast-growing U.S. business that it expects to
turn a profit by 2023
The world's largest online betting group said the first half
exceeded expectations against its objectives as it maintained
its leadership position in the U.S. online market and said the
revenue gap to its rivals there continued to widen.
Sports betting has taken off in the United States after a
ban was lifted in 2018. Revenue at Flutter's U.S. FanDuel
business grew by 159% to 652 million pounds ($902.89 million),
contributing to 30% revenue growth across the group.
Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 597 million pounds on a pro-forma
basis. That included an EBITDA loss in the United States.
The Dublin-based group said it expected full-year adjusted
EBITDA of between 1.27 and 1.37 billion pounds, including an
EBITDA loss of between 225 million and 275 million pounds in the
United States.
($1 = 0.7221 pounds)
(Reporting by Padraic HalpinEditing by Louise Heavens)