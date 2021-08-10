Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Flutter H1 earnings fall, sees U.S. profit in 2023

08/10/2021 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - First-half earnings at Flutter Entertainment fell by 12% on a pro-forma basis as the Paddy Power, Betfair and Poker Stars owner continued to invest heavily in its fast-growing U.S. business that it expects to turn a profit by 2023

The world's largest online betting group said the first half exceeded expectations against its objectives as it maintained its leadership position in the U.S. online market and said the revenue gap to its rivals there continued to widen.

Sports betting has taken off in the United States after a ban was lifted in 2018. Revenue at Flutter's U.S. FanDuel business grew by 159% to 652 million pounds ($902.89 million), contributing to 30% revenue growth across the group.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 597 million pounds on a pro-forma basis. That included an EBITDA loss in the United States.

The Dublin-based group said it expected full-year adjusted EBITDA of between 1.27 and 1.37 billion pounds, including an EBITDA loss of between 225 million and 275 million pounds in the United States. ($1 = 0.7221 pounds) (Reporting by Padraic HalpinEditing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:16aAustralia shares hit record high as CBA gains ahead of results
RE
08:15aPandemic spurs flight of top earners from debt-laden South Africa
RE
08:10aOil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant infections
RE
08:09aFTSE 100 to Edge Lower on Wall Street Losses
DJ
08:08aGerman Bund yields hold above six-month lows as Fed taper talk prevails
RE
08:06aHoliday Inn owner IHG swings to profit, nixes dividend to pare costs
RE
08:00aVirtually forever? Switch to online AGMs gains pace despite concerns
RE
07:54aWeWork rival IWG 'cautiously optimistic' on year after H1 losses widen
RE
07:53aAsset manager abrdn's H1 profit jumps even as outflows continue
RE
07:51aGOLD'S LITTLE FLASH CRASH SHOWS SYMPTOMS OF WIDER MALAISE : Russell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
3AGORA, INC. : AGORA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
4SoftBank's Vision Fund posts $2 billion profit, share weakness casts shadow
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares fall on cenbank's prudent policy assurance; HK gains

HOT NEWS