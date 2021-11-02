Log in
Flutter cuts guidance on unfavourable sports results, Dutch exit

11/02/2021 | 03:44am EDT
DUBLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment cut its full year guidance on Tuesday after a run of Unfavourable sports results in October and a temporary exit from the Netherlands following a change in regulations there.

The world's largest online betting group said it expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of between 1.24 billion pounds and 1.28 billion pounds compared to the 1.27 to 1.37 billion range it forecast in August.

It reported full year earnings of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in 2020. ($1 = 0.7321 pounds) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2021
