Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fluxtrol Releases New Immersive Educational Animated Series

11/23/2021 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

“Fluxtrol Man Makes Screen Debut as Comic Super Hero”

Fluxtrol Incorporated® announced “The Adventures of Fluxtrol Man,” a new interactive animated series designed to educate and entertain audiences, while revealing Fluxtrol’s innovative line of products and services.

"The Adventures of Fluxtrol Man" tells the tale of a powerful alien, brought to earth to help all of humanity learn and grow while battling the forces of evil. As the first episode of the series explains:

“In the beginning... Hailing from the planet Fluxtrol, Fluxtrol Man came to Earth in 1981 to help all of humankind find a better way to adapt, innovate and grow into the 21st century. With his electro-magnetic induction powers and soft magnetic composite (SMC) materials, Fluxtrol Man battles the forces of evil across the globe, encouraging innovation and safety wherever he goes!”

This innovative approach to learning combines education with entertainment, blending the complex world of science and technology with the fun and adventure of classic comic books and action films.

Fluxtrol President, Robert Ruffini, noted:
“In the past, we struggled to explain the unique nature of our high-tech products and services. If you weren’t a scientist or an engineer, you’d have trouble grasping the truly revolutionary things we’re doing across the manufacturing industry. But now, with Fluxtrol Man at our side, we can share our stories with a broader audience in a way that is both entertaining and educational – This is a big win for us.”

In the first season of “The Adventures of Fluxtrol Man,” we follow our hero through many trials and tribulations while learning about soft magnetic composites, induction coil design, and even simulation & prototyping. With high-impact visuals and an incredible soundtrack, the company had turned static, technical information into exciting, monster-filled high-energy storytelling.

Producer / Director, Stephen Sadler, pointed out that:
“We knew the risks involved in taking on a complex storytelling project. All the moving parts needed to come together seamlessly. To do that, we enlisted top entertainment talent for music scoring (III Worlds Entertainment), voice-over narration (Ben Sullivan, Dave Bisson), artwork (Marvel Artist Patrick McEvoy), and writing (Folktellers Studios’ Josef Bastian), focusing on both the educational and entertainment components of the series. By bringing Fluxtrol’s scientists and engineers together with our professional artists, we were able to create something really special that everyone can enjoy.”

Comic-style animated episodes of “The Adventures of Fluxtrol Man” can be seen streaming at Fluxtrol’s new Fluxtrol Man website https://fluxtrolman.com.

About Fluxtrol
Fluxtrol, Inc. is the world leader in magnetic flux control in induction heating systems and other applications. Fluxtrol does research, develops and manufactures magnetic flux controllers using proprietary soft magnetic composites produced in both machinable and moldable varieties. The properties of these materials allow using them effectively in a wide range of applications.

Related Links
https://fluxtrol.com
https://fluxtrol.com/press
https://twitter.com/fluxtrol
https://www.linkedin.com/company/1403450/
https://www.youtube.com/user/Fluxtrol
https://www.facebook.com/Fluxtrol


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pBLACK FRIDAY ROWING MACHINE DEALS 2021 : Top Hydrow, ProForm, NordicTrack & More Savings Summarized by Deal Stripe
BU
01:26pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, FIBK, AZPN, ESBK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
01:24pAZEK CO INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
01:24pZILLOW SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) is Being Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
01:22pCRH : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:21pREUTERS NEXT -Lebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
RE
01:21pChecking up on Canada's financial system
PU
01:21pFinancial stability through the pandemic and beyond
PU
01:21pIPAD PRO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Top Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch & 12.9-Inch Savings Published by Consumer Articles
BU
01:21pBEST BLACK FRIDAY BLUEHOST DEALS (2021) : Dedicated, VPS & Reseller Hosting Sales Found by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2European shares hit 3-week lows on COVID-19 surge; oil stocks, miners r..
3Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
4Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..
5Shares retreat as traders see higher rates under Powell; Turkish lira p..

HOT NEWS