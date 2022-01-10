Fluxus Joins American Sustainable Business Network Focusing on ESG Policy Work

New York, NY, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FluxHouse™ © Fluxus LLC

Fluxus announced today that it joined the American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) to work with the United States’ leading businesses, policy makers, and investors community to shape policy work of corporate transparency and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) disclosure.

“We are honored to welcome Fluxus as they seek to transform the way buildings and infrastructure are created,” said Jeffrey Hollender, co-founder and CEO of ASBN. “The service they provide to heavy industry integrates ESG priorities into the sprawling infrastructure industry, and their focus on systems change aligns with that of ASBN. We look forward to our collaboration with their leadership to support a sustainable and just economy.”

“We believe that ESG benchmarking together with digital transformation will lead to better businesses to co-create the next generation real estates and infrastructures that can accelerate decarbonization and improve quality of life for people,” said Fanyu Lin, CEO of Fluxus. “We are committed to contributing to the American Sustainable Business Network’s efforts in shaping policy solutions around ESG.”

ASBN invites you to join us Wednesday, January 12 at 3pm ET for Revolutionizing ESG from the Board Down, a conversation between Michael O'Leary (Managing Director, Engine No.1) and Jeffrey Hollender (CEO, ASBN).

About ASBN

American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) is a movement builder in partnership with the business and investor community. ASBN develops and advocates solutions for policymakers, business leaders, and investors that support an equitable, regenerative, and just economy that benefits all⁠ – people and planet. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN and its association members collectively represent over 250,000 businesses across our networks. ASBN was founded through the merger of the American Sustainable Business Council and Social Venture Circle.

About Fluxus

Fluxus LLC is a privately held real estate & infrastructure technology company, committed to Sustainable Way of Building to improve quality of life. The company pioneers Smart Methods of Prefabrication powered by Internet of Things (IoT) – the convergence of the digital and physical worlds, and leverages networks of global partners and innovations in advanced building materials, smart city and connected building technologies, next-generation networks, industrialization and digitalization of construction, where measurable ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics are woven into the value chain for creating energy-efficient structures.

Contact

fluxus-prefab.com

Fluxus Newsroom

press@fluxus-prefab.com



