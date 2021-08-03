Log in
Fly Leasing Limited launches its $100 million tack-on senior notes offering

08/03/2021 | 08:42am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Leasing Limited (“FLY” or the “Company”) today announced that it is commencing an offer, subject to market conditions, of an additional $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Additional Notes") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Additional Notes will be fungible with the Company’s existing approximately $290.4 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Existing Notes”) issued under the indenture, dated as of August 2, 2021, governing the Existing Notes, and will have the same terms as the Existing Notes (other than the initial offering price and the issue date).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The Additional Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by Carlyle Aviation Partners, a worldwide leader in commercial aviation investment and servicing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “appear,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. You are urged to consider these risks carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.


Contact:
Christa.zipf@carlyle.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
