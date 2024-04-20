CAIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - FlyDubai has returned to operating its full flight schedule from terminals two and three at Dubai International Airport, a statement said on Saturday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Mark Heinrich)
