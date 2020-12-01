FlyPaper Technologies : Launches Daily Superintendent Reporting Application

The application, FlyPaper Daily, is purpose-built to streamline superintendent workflows.

FlyPaper Technologies, a partner firm within the Barton Malow Family of Companies, announced the release of FlyPaper Daily, a new superintendent daily reporting application that rethinks the traditional pen and paper process to better streamline workflows. The product was launched at Autodesk University 2020.

“Traditionally, completing these reports can be tedious, difficult to read, error-prone, and impossible to create impactful reports from,” explains FlyPaper Founder Nick Fredricks. “The new Daily application allows superintendents and their subcontractors the ability to enter contractor worklogs, notes, gather information through surveys, and include relevant attachments about what’s happening on the jobsite each day, all from their smartphone, tablet, and computer.”

Daily is built on a cross-platform application framework that works on any device, with a simple design that makes it easy to share information between project team members and rollover information from the previous day’s daily. The application also generates clear, yet data-rich reports that can be sent to anyone, anywhere.

FlyPaper used constant feedback and ideas from actual construction workers in the field to build Daily, which helped it evolve into a powerful aid to superintendents’ workflows instead of just more work on their to-do list. To date, the application has been tested with 375 total users generating nearly 14,000 daily reports on over 130 projects across the country.

For more information about Daily or to set up a demo, visit www.flypaper.com/daily.

FlyPaper Technologies began with the goal of building simple yet powerful applications that remove the hours of computer to human translation and give time back to our customers to do what they’re best at. Since the launch of its flagship product, Sherlock, FlyPaper has expanded its product offerings and begun to offer custom solutions built on a robust and powerful application framework. For more information, visit www.flypaper.com.

The Barton Malow Family of Companies is comprised of four entities and five partner firms across North America. With more than 2,200 team members and 15 offices, our 100% employee-owned enterprise is on a mission to transform the construction industry through innovation and increased efficiencies in the building process.

