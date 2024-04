DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Flydubai has cancelled flights to the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday and turned back flight FZ 1929 due to the closure of the airport, the carrier said in a statement.

International flights into Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport have been cancelled until 0700 GMT according to Iranian news agency Mehr, following reports of explosions in parts of the country. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)