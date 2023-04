Flydubai plane catches fire after takeoff at Kathmandu airport - ANI

(Reuters) - A Flydubai plane caught fire upon taking off from Kathmandu airport in Nepal and was trying to make landing at the airport, ANI news agency reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)