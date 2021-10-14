Flyhomes : Agent Scott Orich Named “Rising Star” By The California Association of Realtors

Flyhomes, creator of the world’s best homebuying and selling experience, is proud to announce that Flyhomes Bay Area real estate agent, Scott Orich, is a recipient of the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) 2021 Rising Star Award.

The Rising Star Awards program is a C.A.R. initiative designed to work in partnership with the brokerage community to recognize up-and-coming agents. Orich is one of just 20 California agents to receive the award this year, hand-picked by C.A.R. for recognition out of over 280,000 California real estate agents.

“At Flyhomes, we are on a mission to reinvent the homebuying and selling process at every step to remove obstacles, stress, and worry from the largest purchase most people make in their lifetime. No one embodies that mission more than Scott,” said Jennifer Horton, Flyhomes Director of Operations. “I speak for the whole Flyhomes team when I offer him congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.”

Orich, who specializes in the hypercompetitive San Francisco Bay Area market, uses Flyhomes’ innovative suite of tools, like all-cash offers, to help his clients stand out, close faster and pay less. In just three years since joining Flyhomes, Orich has closed on $80 million worth of deals.

“I am deeply honored to be receiving this award,” said Orich. “I’ve found a home at Flyhomes where I can take the skills I’ve developed over my 17 year career and combine them with the company’s client-centric programs and team approach to flourish as an agent. I thank The California Association of Realtors for their recognition and look forward to serving as a positive role model and influence in the real estate community for many years to come.”

About Flyhomes

Flyhomes is building the world’s best homebuying and selling experience. Launched in 2016 by Tushar Garg and Stephen Lane, Flyhomes has reinvented the homebuying and selling process at every step. To date, we’ve helped clients close on more than $3 billion worth of homes at prices ranging from $150,000 to $5 million. To offer a truly seamless experience, every client is given a dedicated Flyhomes Agent along with a team of research analysts, loan officers, and tour specialists.

This straightforward approach, combined with competitive services like our Flyhomes Cash Offer, Buy Before You Sell, and our all-inclusive listing services help clients stay competitive—even in the most highly competitive markets. And, because we know life happens, we back every service with a one-of-a-kind guarantee so our clients can buy and sell with confidence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005384/en/