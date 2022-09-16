Advanced search
Flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard a 'stunt': WH

09/16/2022 | 10:40pm EDT
STORY: The migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard as part of an escalating effort by Republican governors to call attention to what they view as Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden's failure to secure the U.S.-Mexico border amid record attempted crossings.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election in November, has taken credit for transporting the migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, though the legal basis for the Florida government to round up migrants in a different state remained unclear.

The flights follow a busing effort by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, another Republican, that has sent more than 10,000 migrants to the Democrat-controlled cities of Washington, New York and Chicago since April. The Republican governor of Arizona also has sent more than 1,800 migrants to Washington.

Jean-Pierre accused the governors of "creating political theater".

U.S. government attorneys are exploring possible litigation around the efforts by the governors to move migrants north, a Biden administration official told Reuters.


© Reuters 2022
