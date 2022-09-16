Flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard a 'stunt': WH

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election in November, has taken credit for transporting the migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, though the legal basis for the Florida government to round up migrants in a different state remained unclear.

The flights follow a busing effort by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, another Republican, that has sent more than 10,000 migrants to the Democrat-controlled cities of Washington, New York and Chicago since April. The Republican governor of Arizona also has sent more than 1,800 migrants to Washington.

Jean-Pierre accused the governors of "creating political theater".

U.S. government attorneys are exploring possible litigation around the efforts by the governors to move migrants north, a Biden administration official told Reuters.