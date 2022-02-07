Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Flyvito announces the registration of trademark for the name Flyvito just weeks after releasing the album Collection to all streaming platforms

02/07/2022 | 02:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, La., Feb. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Flyvito® a well-established producer based in New Orleans, just announced the registering of his trademark Flyvito. This comes after years of working on major projects with artists worldwide. In an effort to verify the brand Flyvito, the producer has decided to register his trademark, and business Flyvito LLC in New Orleans.

FLYVITO

NEW ORLEANS, La., Feb 07, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Flyvito® a well-established producer based in New Orleans, just announced the registering of his trademark Flyvito. This comes after years of working on major projects with artists worldwide. In an effort to verify the brand Flyvito, the producer has decided to register his trademark, and business Flyvito LLC in New Orleans. He hopes to generate additional leads through strategic monetization procedures, along with this verification of brand identity.

"At this point in my career, it's more about offering a seamless and credible product for individuals who wish to shop with me. I want every artist to know that if they work with Flyvito in any capacity, they are getting a genuine product from a credible business. Registering this trademark will provide the level of credibility necessary for these artists."

This information was announced just a few weeks after Flyvito released the album "Collection" through Sony on all streaming platforms. "Collection" is an album of collective instrumentals produced by Flyvito from the years 2010-2021.

More information: https://flyvito.com/

About Flyvito:

Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Flyvito's unique sound and beat patterns derive from inspiration of Mannie Fresh, Just Blaze, Mouse on the Track and Zaytoven to name a few.

His presence on YouTube rose quickly to millions of views on videos from 2010-2015 and boasts several thousand subscribers.

Flyvito explains that his passion comes from hearing perfection in the beat patterns and melodies. "It's never been about the money for me. That's why for years I gave away music for free or for very low prices. I just love a great sound."

Enjoy Flyvito's catalog on https://flyvito.com/ and at http://teamflyness.com. He can be found on Instagram and Twitter @Fliiizle and YouTube @Flyvito respectively.

News Source: Flyvito

Related link: https://flyvito.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/flyvito-announces-the-registration-of-trademark-for-the-name-flyvito-just-weeks-after-releasing-the-album-collection-to-all-streaming-platforms/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pMacron tells Putin he seeks to avoid war and build trust
RE
02:52pMacron tells Putin he seeks to avoid war and build trust
RE
02:49pAdtech firm Aleph reveals 85% jump in revenue in IPO filing
RE
02:49pCOVID disrupts health services in over 90% of countries -WHO
RE
02:46pU.S. to spend $725 mln this year on abandoned coal mine cleanup
RE
02:45pTereos CEO leaves French sugar company after a year
RE
02:38pTunisian police close Supreme Judicial Council offices
RE
02:36pU.S. House Democrats seek stopgap funding through March 11
RE
02:28pU.S. IRS to stop facial recognition for new online account authentication
RE
02:25pWhite House defends Raskin as Fed nominee
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Hong Kong Tech Stocks Decline After Alibaba's SEC Filing
4ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5European, U.S. bond yields jump, Wall Street shares rise

HOT NEWS