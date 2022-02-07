Flyvito announces the registration of trademark for the name Flyvito just weeks after releasing the album Collection to all streaming platforms

NEW ORLEANS, La., Feb 07, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Flyvito® a well-established producer based in New Orleans, just announced the registering of his trademark Flyvito. This comes after years of working on major projects with artists worldwide. In an effort to verify the brand Flyvito, the producer has decided to register his trademark, and business Flyvito LLC in New Orleans. He hopes to generate additional leads through strategic monetization procedures, along with this verification of brand identity.



"At this point in my career, it's more about offering a seamless and credible product for individuals who wish to shop with me. I want every artist to know that if they work with Flyvito in any capacity, they are getting a genuine product from a credible business. Registering this trademark will provide the level of credibility necessary for these artists."



This information was announced just a few weeks after Flyvito released the album "Collection" through Sony on all streaming platforms. "Collection" is an album of collective instrumentals produced by Flyvito from the years 2010-2021.



More information: https://flyvito.com/



About Flyvito:



Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Flyvito's unique sound and beat patterns derive from inspiration of Mannie Fresh, Just Blaze, Mouse on the Track and Zaytoven to name a few.



His presence on YouTube rose quickly to millions of views on videos from 2010-2015 and boasts several thousand subscribers.



Flyvito explains that his passion comes from hearing perfection in the beat patterns and melodies. "It's never been about the money for me. That's why for years I gave away music for free or for very low prices. I just love a great sound."



Enjoy Flyvito's catalog on https://flyvito.com/ and at http://teamflyness.com. He can be found on Instagram and Twitter @Fliiizle and YouTube @Flyvito respectively.



