Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flywire Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement

03/11/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments-enablement and software company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Flywire combines its own network, platform and integrated software to solve vertical-specific payment and receivable problems for global organizations.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire offers its 2,250+ clients more than 250 payment methods and processes payments in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contacts

Sarah King
Sarah.King@Flywire.com

Prosek Partners
pro-flywire@prosek.com 

Investor Relations Contacts

ICR
flywireir@icrinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pEXONE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:39pCANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS  : Q4 revenue and income rises on 'unprecedented' prices
AQ
05:39pSeacor Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05:37pReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Maxim Group Inaugural 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
GL
05:36pEXXON MOBIL  : Repaired equipment ready for return to Liza Destiny FPSO, ExxonMobil says
AQ
05:35pREPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP INC   : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:34pWESTPAC BANKING  : Australia's banking regulator ends Westpac money laundering probe
RE
05:32pHISTOGEN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pU S WELL SERVICES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:32pHISPANIC MOTOR PRESS  : Reveals Top Ten Vehicles For Hispanic Buyers
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4EXCLUSIVE: Blackstone seeks $4 billion for Tactical Opportunities fund - sources
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Roblox gains steam after market debut as Cathie Wood's Ark picks up shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ