Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Focus on helping the poor, UK lawmakers say as Johnson speculation grows

02/06/2022 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cabinet members arrive at the office, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Two senior members of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party urged challengers to the British prime minister to temper their ambitions on Sunday and focus instead on helping the poorest through the biggest plunge in living standards in a generation.

Johnson is fighting for his political career after his government became engulfed in a three-month state of crisis, with an increasing number of lawmakers calling publicly for a change in leadership to rebuild trust with the electorate.

Johnson has apologised after he and staff held parties in Downing Street during strict coronavirus lockdowns, events that are now being investigated by the police.

Last week he further angered colleagues when he falsely accused the leader of the opposition of having failed to prosecute a notorious child sex abuser when he was in charge of public prosecutions. That, critics said, shows he is incapable of changing, or showing true remorse.

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative Party leader, told BBC TV that now was not the right time for a leadership challenge but he made clear that recent events had been hugely damaging to the country, with the public in despair.

Noting many people were struggling with soaring energy costs and food inflation, he said "I think we need to focus on that as the number one priority." He added however that Johnson needed to show contrition and change so he "never ever gets to this point ever again".

Kwasi Kwarteng, Britain's business minister, said he did not think the party was near the point of deposing Johnson, adding "I don't see what he's seeing" when asked about a formerly loyal lawmaker's assertion that it was inevitable Johnson would go.

CHAOTIC LEADERSHIP

Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher, has repeatedly refused to resign over a series of revelations including the parties and the costly refurbishment of his apartment that have raised questions about his often chaotic style of leadership.

Five senior aids have quit in recent days, including one who condemned his comments about the now dead sex abuser Jimmy Savile. Johnson announced https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-pm-johnson-appoints-steve-barclay-chief-staff-2022-02-05 the hiring of new staff on Saturday.

The prime minister has since said he accepts that Labour leader Keir Starmer was not personally to blame for failing to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile, a television celebrity, when he was director of public prosecutions. But he refused to apologise.

Duncan Smith said the government needed to get a grip, impose some discipline and focus on helping the country through a cost of living crisis that has already led to tensions between the Bank of England, the government, unions and workers.

Andrew Bailey, the central bank governor, drew an icy response in recent days after he said workers should show restraint https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/boes-bailey-says-wage-restraint-key-keeping-grip-inflation-2022-02-04 when asking for pay rises.

John Allan, chairman of Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket and the country's largest private sector employer, said on Sunday he thought Bailey's sentiment was wrong, and his 300,000 staff needed protecting from inflation. "So I think that's the wrong direction for people to go in," he said.

Allan added that economically he expected things to get worse for the country in the coming months as the full impact of a 54% jump in energy prices come through.

(Reporting by Kate HoltonEditing by Toby Chopra, Alison Williams and Frances Kerry)

By Kate Holton


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC -1.67% 612.8 Delayed Quote.-18.05%
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. 1.74% 0.8749 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
TESCO PLC -0.56% 295.4 Delayed Quote.1.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aChina, Argentina pledge closer ties on currency, 'Belt and Road'
RE
08:03aPope praises Moroccans for showing unity over boy trapped in well
RE
07:49aTop Tunisian judge calls president's move against judiciary illegal
RE
07:38aECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022
RE
07:36aSatellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian drills
RE
07:35aBollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', dies aged 92
RE
07:35aBollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', dies aged 92
RE
07:35aRare session of key Palestinian body could provide Abbas succession clues
RE
07:33aSatellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian drills
RE
07:31a'TSUNAMI' OF WOES : U.S. school shootings spike amid pandemic stress
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022
2Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', dies aged 92
3Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - A..
4Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year - Automobilwoche
5Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', dies aged 92

HOT NEWS