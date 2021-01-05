Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Focused on ending Qatar row, Gulf leaders head to Saudi Arabia summit

01/05/2021 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A journalist uses his mobile as he walks past the logo of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the media centre ahead of the 41st summit in Al-Ula

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Gulf Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a summit that is expected to see formal agreement towards ending a long-running dispute with Qatar that shattered Gulf unity at a time of heightened regional tensions with Iran.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017 over allegations Doha supports terrorism, a charge it denies.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is attending the summit in the historic city of al-Ula after an announcement that Saudi Arabia would reopen its airspace and sea and land border to Qatar, under a deal that a senior U.S. official said would be signed on Tuesday.

The breakthrough is the latest in a series of Middle East deals sought by Washington - the others involving Israel and Arab states - aimed at building a united front against Iran. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is due to attend Tuesday's ceremony.

While Riyadh made clear it intended to lift the embargo, the other three states did not immediately comment on the issue. But the U.S. official said "it's our expectation" they would also join. Under the emerging deal, Qatar will suspend lawsuits related to the boycott, the official said.

Diplomats and analysts say Saudi Arabia was pushing for a deal to show U.S. President-elect Joe Biden that Riyadh is open to dialogue. Biden has vowed to take a harder line with the kingdom over its human rights record and the Yemen war.

"Despite the purported rapprochement between Gulf parties, it is worth noting that this is seemingly influenced by a desire to pre-empt pressure from an incoming Biden administration, more than a genuine commitment to conflict resolution," said Emadeddin Badi, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

"As such, the détente within the GCC is very unlikely to significantly affect geopolitical dynamics beyond the Gulf."

The UAE and Egypt are at cross purposes with Qatar in Libya and over the Muslim Brotherhood.

All of the states are U.S. allies. Qatar hosts the region's largest U.S. military base, Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE host U.S. troops.

Qatar, which says the boycott aims to curb its sovereignty, has said any resolution must be based on mutual respect.

The other countries had set Qatar 13 demands, ranging from closing Qatari-owned Al Jazeera TV and shuttering a Turkish base to cutting links to the Muslim Brotherhood and downgrading ties with Iran.

(Additional reporting by Raya Jalabi in Dubai Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Tom Hogue and John Stonestreet)

By Aziz El Yaakoubi


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AL KHALIJ COMMERCIAL BANK (AL KHALIJI) P.Q.S.C. 0.75% 1.873 End-of-day quote.1.90%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.12% 4.5048 Delayed Quote.0.27%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.67266 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aScenarios developed by opec+ include one in which output would be reduced by 0.5 mln bpd in feb. - opec document
RE
03:52aDollar slips as yuan fixing lifts riskier currencies
RE
03:49aBotswana extends licence of Karowe Diamond mine by 25 years
RE
03:43aFocused on ending Qatar row, Gulf leaders head to Saudi Arabia summit
RE
03:42aOpec+ overproducing countries to submit plans for compensation to opec secretariat by jan. 15 - opec document
RE
03:42aOpec+ technical, monitoring ministerial meetings scheduled for feb. 2 and 3 - opec document
RE
03:42aTwo mainland lawyers involved with HK activists say they face having licences revoked
RE
03:39aBotswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021
RE
03:39aNext ceo says it is part of consortium bidding for some arcadia brands
RE
03:39aNext ceo says not looking at taking majority stake in any arcadia deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month
5ENTAIN PLC : Ladbrokes owner says MGM's $11 billion takeover bet undervalues company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ