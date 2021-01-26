Log in
Focusing on locally led adaptation to give voice to the most affected

01/26/2021 | 02:24am EST
While communities are at the frontlines of climate change impacts, they rarely have an effective voice in prioritising, decision-making, and implementing the actions that most affect them. Less than 10% of international committed climate funds' finance is dedicated to local action.

The Global Center on Adaptation calls for increasing the volume of devolved and decentralised funding available to local governments, community-based organisations, and others working at the local level to identify, prioritise, implement, and monitor climate adaptation solutions. This is now even more important as local institutions are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 crisis and its consequences, as well as the climate crisis.

Locally led adaptation is a growing priority as donors, governments and intermediary organisations recognise their responsibility to make sure adaptation solutions are designed and implemented in a way that is equitable, informed by local priorities, and factoring in local knowledge and expertise.

At the CAS 2021 Anchoring Event on Locally Led Adaptation, stakeholders will share best practices, ensure conditions, and launch devices for coordinated action, to support local actors better, worldwide. NDF representative Aage Jorgensen, will together with representatives of the Asian Development Bank and the Government of United Kingdom, present and discuss the new NDF co-financed Community Resilience Partnership Program for Asia and the Pacific.

The Locally Led Adaptation event led by the Government of Bangladesh includes speakers from Governments, EU, UN, Green Climate Fund, NGOs and research institutions. The Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 takes place 25-26 January and is an online global conference to accelerate, innovate and scale up the world's efforts in adapting to the inevitable effects of climate change.

More information about the Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 can be found here.

Information about the CAS 2021 Anchoring Event on Locally Led Adaptation that takes place Tuesday 26 January, 09:00-11:00 CET can be found here.

It is possible to participate here through CAS TV, the dedicated YouTube channel for the event.

