Folding Carton Market in North America- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19 | Rise In The Number Of M&A in the Market to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the folding carton market in North America and it is poised to grow by 2.32 mn tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 4.00% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 2.32 mn tons.

Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co., are some of the major market participants.

The rise in the number of M&A is one of the major factors driving the market.

The US region will contribute 73% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Greif Inc., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., International Paper Co., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. The rise in the number of M&A in the market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Folding carton market in North America 2020-2024: Segmentation

Folding carton market in North America is segmented as below:

End-user Food And Beverage Products Homecare And Personal Products Healthcare Products Tobacco Products Others

Geography US Canada Mexico



Folding carton market in North America 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The folding carton market in North America report covers the following areas:

Folding carton market in North America Size

Folding carton market in North America Trends

Folding carton market in North America Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the folding carton market growth in North America during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Folding carton market in North America 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist folding carton market growth in North America during the next five years

Estimation of the folding carton market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the folding carton market in North America

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of folding carton market vendors in North America

