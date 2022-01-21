Foley Announces Daljit Doogal as Next Chairman and CEO

Foley & Lardner LLP is pleased to announce that Daljit S. Doogal has been elected as the firm’s next Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). His term will begin later this spring. Doogal will succeed Jay O. Rothman, who has served as Foley’s Chairman and CEO since 2011.

Doogal is a partner and business lawyer in Foley’s Detroit office. He is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and has previously held numerous leadership positions at the firm, including managing partner of the Detroit office and chair of the firm's Business Law Department, and was intricately involved in the development of the firm’s strategic plan.

“I am honored to lead my colleagues in this next important chapter for the firm,” said Doogal. “I intend to build on the firm’s solid and successful foundation and I am excited to work closely with Stan Jaspan and Claude Treece who will continue to serve as the firm’s Managing Partner and Chief Administrative Partner, respectively.” He continued, “My priorities are to enhance Foley’s culture of client service, collaboration, innovation, and diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as continue to grow the firm strategically and enhance its market presence.”

Doogal is a member of the firm's Manufacturing Sector and the Transactions, Private Equity and Venture Capital, and International Practice Groups. He started at Foley as an associate in 2001 and was elevated to partner in 2006. He represents automotive and manufacturing companies, venture capital/private equity funds, financial institutions, and other publicly and privately held businesses.

“Daljit is an exceptional lawyer and he will be an outstanding leader for Foley,” said Rothman. “Daljit’s election as Chairman and CEO is a significant moment in our firm’s long history. Foley and our clients will undoubtedly benefit from his leadership.”

With Rothman in the last year of his term – and ineligible to serve another term per the firm’s partnership agreement — Foley’s Management Committee has been diligently acting on a succession plan. Rothman was recently selected as the next University of Wisconsin System President, a role that he will begin in June.

About Foley & Lardner LLP

