Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Follett to Divest Baker & Taylor

11/04/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Private Investor Group, Led by President and CEO, to Acquire Business

Follett Corporation announced a change in ownership today of its Baker & Taylor division. Baker & Taylor, the world’s premier distributor of physical and digital books and services to public and academic libraries will now operate as an independent, privately-owned entity after a divestiture to a private investment group led by President and CEO Aman Kochar.

CEO and Follett Chairman Todd Litzsinger says, “The Follett Board of Directors, the Follett Family and I are excited for Aman and the Baker & Taylor team and cannot wait to see where they take the business. The passion and expertise the Baker & Taylor team possess will certainly translate into continued success for library customers. On behalf of the Follett family and shareholders, I would like to thank the B&T employees, publishing partners, librarians and library partners for the long and rich partnership we have enjoyed.”

Kochar says, “This is a pivotal and exciting time for Baker & Taylor. As an independent entity, we look forward to leading with our expertise and legacy and advancing our technology-based services and products.”

“Working together on a thoughtful transition, both Baker & Taylor and Follett Corporation are committed to ensuring this change is seamless for our customers, partners and team members. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Follett Chairman Todd Litzsinger, the Follett Board of Directors and Follett shareholders for their partnership over the last five and half years,” Kochar added.

Baker & Taylor’s related businesses are moving with the sale and general operations and leadership remain unchanged. Businesses transitioning with the sale include Baker & Taylor Publisher Services, collectionHQ, Baker & Taylor UK and James Bennett.

About Baker & Taylor
Baker & Taylor has been in business for over 190 years, offering an extensive selection of products and services for academic and public libraries. It is the only partner that can truly offer a one-stop shopping experience for all formats, including print, movies and music, and digital downloadable ebooks and audio content. Visit Baker & Taylor's online selection and acquisitions website, Title Source 360.

About Follett Corporation
Follett Corporation is one of the world's largest sources of both physical and digital academic content and general merchandise for post-secondary institutions. Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, Follett provides education technology, services and physical and digital content from more than 6,000 publishers to millions of students on college and university campuses with more than 2,850 physical and eCommerce collegiate retail stores in North America. Known for its inclusive access program, Follett ACCESS, Follett is changing equitable access to course materials on more than 300 campuses and growing every day.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:28pHEALTHTECH SOLUTIONS, INC./UT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pCSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:27p2021 Philanthropic Contest - Twelve Charities in the Running to Win a Share of Half a Million Dollars in Donations
AQ
02:27pTalonvest Secures Loans for Atlanta Business Park & Pennsylvania Mobile Home Park
GL
02:27pTalonvest Secures Loans for Atlanta Business Park & Pennsylvania Mobile Home Park
GL
02:26p9M 2021 Trading Statement
PU
02:26pPRESS RELEASE : disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the transparency law
PU
02:26pCorMedix Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on November 9
PU
02:26pOPEC to hold technical meeting on Asian energy and oil outlook
PU
02:26p2021 Q3 Earnings Call Transcript with Q&A 209.1 KB
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: American Water, Chegg, Lyft, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
2SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021
3Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ..
4ING Press release 3Q2021 (PDF 0,1 MB)
5Nvidia Up Over 8%, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

HOT NEWS