Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Following Federal Trade Commission Staff Recommendation to Challenge Transaction, Tronox Holding plc. Abandons Proposed Acquisition of TiZir Titanium and Iron

01/29/2021 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Given Tronox Holdings plc.'s announcement that it has abandoned its acquisition of TiZir Titanium and Iron, the Federal Trade Commission has closed its investigation into the proposed acquisition.

Tronox is one of the largest producers of titanium dioxide pigment and TTI is one of the few producers globally of chloride slag, a key input used to make titanium dioxide pigment, which provides color and opacity for products such as paint, plastics, and paper.

FTC staff thoroughly investigated the proposed acquisition, particularly the potential for vertical harm. As a result, staff had recommended that the Commission challenge the transaction. FTC staff cooperated closely with staff of the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority throughout the investigation.

'The proposed deal threatened to cut competitors off from the supply of a key input, which would have resulted in higher prices for a widely used industrial pigment. Now that the parties have abandoned their transaction, the market will not face this vertical threat to competition,' said Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. 'I thank the staff for their hard work in this case, as well as our partners at the CMA for their cooperation throughout the investigation.'

In 2017, the Commission sued to block Tronox's acquisition of rival pigment manufacturer Cristal, and the district court enjoined the merger pending an administrative trial. After the Administrative Law Judge found that the acquisition would likely substantially lessen competition, Tronox agreed to settle the charges, resulting in the divestiture of Cristal's North American titanium dioxide assets to Ineos. Staff raised serious concerns that the follow-up deal would have led to anticompetitive effects in the same market at issue in that earlier case.

The Commission vote to disclose the existence of the investigation and close it was 5-0.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 17:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pCREATIVE TECHNOLOGY : BWF Partners with Creative to Add Holography To Badminton Live Streams with SXFI LIVE
AQ
01:00pPUTNAM INVESTMENTS : Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds
BU
12:59pENBRIDGE : Michigan approves Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel permits
AQ
12:59pGameStop third biggest short, even as shares shorted falls - S3 Partners
RE
12:59pShort-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again
RE
12:58pSTILLFRONT : completes the acquisition of Super Free Games
AQ
12:58pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:58pCAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : January 29 2021Interim Results
PU
12:58pESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies to Recognize 75 Years in Business
PU
12:58pDecklar Resources Inc. Provides Update to Funding for Restart of Production at its Oza Oil Field
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : SEC issues warning as GameStop short-selling war resumes
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3BITCOIN TO ONLINE PETWEAR: 'Papa Musk' lures investors
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5EHEALTH, INC. : EHEALTH, INC. : Announces Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ