Following Katko Advocacy for Nucor Steel, Critical Anti-Dumping Trade Laws Renewed

09/17/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Change will allow Nucor to Remain an Economic Driver for Auburn, CNY

WASHINGTON, DC-Following advocacy by U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24), critical anti-dumping trade laws have been renewed to allow Nucor Steel in Auburn to continue operating and supporting Auburn and Central New York's economy.

This week, the International Trade Commission announced existing antidumping duties on rebar from Mexico and countervailing duties on rebar from Turkey will remain in place for at least the next five years. This announcement represents a major win for the economic well-being of Nucor Steel's plant in Auburn, and comes after Rep. Katko testified before the International Trade Commission (ITC) ahead of its final determination on whether these duties should expire.

'Auburn's Nucor Steel plant continues to be an essential economic driver for our region and has long employed hundreds of Central New York workers,' said Rep. Katko. 'Unfortunately, Nucor Steel and rebar producers from across the country have been threatened by foreign competitors in Mexico and Turkey who unfairly receive governments subsides and dump their products in the U.S. With critical measures that protect U.S. manufacturers from these trade practices set to expire, I testified before the International Trade Commission (ITC) to urge their renewal. As a result of this advocacy, the ITC will extend antidumping duties on rebar from Mexico and countervailing duties on rebar from Turkey for at least the next five years. In doing so, we will ensure local producers can continue operating on a level playing field.'

'We are pleased that the International Trade Commission decided to maintain trade remedies on rebar imports from Mexico and Turkey,' said Jason Curtis, General Manager of Nucor Steel Auburn, Inc. 'This ruling is critical for our industry and the thousands of manufacturing jobs it creates, including those in Central New York. All of us at Nucor thank Representative Katko for his support, and for recognizing the harm our Auburn mill and America's rebar producers would face if these trade remedies were revoked.'

###

Disclaimer

John Katko published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 21:24:02 UTC
