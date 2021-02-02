Following New Texas State Guidelines: Belmont Village Hunters Creek Reunites Families by Providing Vaccines to Essential Caregivers Including Adult Children of Residents

As part of its successful vaccine rollout for residents, Belmont Village Hunters Creek will provide COVID-19 vaccines to family members who qualify as “essential caregivers,” meaning those who test routinely in order to see their loved ones.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to help our residents and families reunite,” says Founder and CEO, Patricia Will. “The new Texas regulation prioritizes family members who are over 65 or who have chronic conditions for inclusion.”

In 1997, Patricia Will created the first Belmont Village Senior Living community to ensure the very best aging experience for Houstonians by promoting engagement with many programs that offer mental stimulation, socialization, reduced stress, and a healthy lifestyle.

Along with residents and team members, family members who qualify will receive their vaccines at the second vaccine clinic onsite provided by Walgreens. To gain full immunity, they will return for the community’s third clinic in 21 days.

“After eleven long months, it will be a beautiful thing to reunite families during this pandemic,” adds Will. “We’re thrilled that our own Belmont Village Hunters Creek will be among the first to distribute the vaccine to designated family members. Thanks to Belmont Village’s effective vaccine clinics, more families will now be able to safely reunite this coming Spring.”

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality seniors housing with more than 4000 employees. Its communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, reputation for quality of care and leading edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

