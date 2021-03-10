Folloze : Announces Season 2 of its Account-Based Experience Masterclass Featuring Top B2B Marketers From Autodesk, Boomi, Demandbase, FireEye, RollWorks, Terminus, and 6sense

As marketers struggle to meet the changing behavior of business buyers, the Folloze ABX Masterclass provides the tools and best practices to engage and move B2B buyers through their digital journeys

Folloze today announced season 2 of its popular Account-Based Experience (ABX) Masterclass program. Launched in 2020, the Masterclass program provides the tools, best practices, and tutorials to help marketing and revenue teams align with today's demanding and evolving B2B buyer. Season 2 will focus on Folloze best practice “PlayBooX” for Demand Generation, Strategic ABM, Large Scale Events, and Programmatic upsell and feature B2B marketing leaders from Agent3, Autodesk, Boomi, Demandbase, FireEye, PFL, RingCentral, RollWorks, Terminus, and 6sense.

Changing B2B Buyer Behavior in a Post-COVID-19 World Creates New Urgency

The fallout from the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated digital transformation across every enterprise and industry. At the same time, B2B buyers have rapidly evolved and expect experiences that are contextual, connected, and immediate. The Folloze ABX Masterclass is designed to help B2B marketing and revenue teams thrive in a digital-only marketplace and meet the needs of savvy and self-service buyers.

"Overnight, the buyer's journey changed forever. To succeed, modern marketers must move fast and rethink their entire approach to demand generation, events, channel, and account-based marketing," said Marlowe Fenne, Account-Based Marketing Senior Manager - Americas at FireEye. "I'm excited to participate in the Folloze ABX Masterclass program and help my peers meet their growth objectives. I will show frontline marketers how they can drive change across their teams and incorporate data-driven strategies and digital experiences across the entire customer lifecycle." Fenne will be featured in an ABM episode on March 23, with Latané Conant, CMO, at 6sense.

Season 2 of the Folloze ABX Masterclass program includes the following PlayBooX topics and tracks:

Demand Generation | Convert from the Get-Go and Engage All Along the Way

March 10, 10 - 11 am PT/1 - 2 pm ET

Jon Miller, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Demandbase discusses how GTM, sales, and marketing teams should harness the power of account-based experiences to drive deeper engagement across the entire customer lifecycle.

Daniel Sands, Managing Partner from Agent3 will showcase his agency’s approach to data-driven demand programs that build trust, credibility, and authenticity.

Strategic ABM | Surrounding the Buying Committee while Engaging the C-Suite

March 23, 10 - 11 am PT/1 - 2 pm ET

Latané Conant, Chief Market Officer of 6sense and author of No Forms, No Spam, No Cold Calls| The Next Generation of Account-Based Sales and Marketing.

Marlowe Fenne from FireEye will share results and techniques from a recent campaign that drove high levels of C-suite engagement.

Large-Scale Events | Combatting Virtual Event Fatigue

April 6, 10 - 11 am PT/1 - 2 pm ET

Damon Waldron from Boomi will share the fantastic results from Boomi's “Out of this World” event. After the COVID-19 lockdown, Boomi quickly pivoted and created a virtual event that generated a 65 percent engagement rate and influenced every deal during the same quarter.

Samantha Yarborough, Director of Strategic Partnerships at PFL will present fun, creative ideas on integrating direct mail with large events.

RollWorks will share digital tips to increase event attendance and boost session engagement.

Programmatic Upsell | Integrating Targeting, Enablement, Campaigns, and Metrics

April 20, 10 - 11 am PT/1 - 2 pm ET

Terminus' VP of Growth Marketing, Auseh Britt, will share game-changing tips on surrounding accounts for upsell efforts.

Thomas Howells, Senior Manager of Upsell and Cross-sell at RingCentral will discuss his segmentation and personalization strategies that support the company’s aggressive expansion programs.

"We're honored to welcome several new experts to season 2 of the Folloze ABX Masterclass program," said Etai Beck, CEO of Folloze. "The ABX Masterclass program is designed to empower frontline marketing teams as they become the primary architects of the buyer experience."

“The ABX PlaybooX supports the shift towards micro-segmented and valuable thematic buyer experience journeys,” continued Beck. “In 2021, marketing, sales and revenue teams at every B2B enterprise must move fast and embrace this shift -- their growth prospects will be tied to its ability to execute and consistently deliver engaging buyer experiences.”

The Folloze ABX Masterclass program is free to enroll for sales, marketing, revenue, C-Suite, and go-to-market teams. To register, visit the Folloze ABX Masterclass enrollment page.

About Folloze

Folloze builds the leading B2B Personalized Marketing Platform. With Folloze, sales and marketing teams can quickly create rich, personalized, and value-added experiences that maximize the revenue impact across the entire customer journey. Top B2B brands including Autodesk, RingCentral, Cisco, and ServiceNow trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005369/en/