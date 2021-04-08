Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Folloze : and 6sense Announce Technology Partnership to Power Digitally Rich B2B Buyer Journeys

04/08/2021 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership harnesses intent and predictive data with personalized experiences and sales orchestration to enable integrated, omnichannel campaigns across the entire buyer journey

Folloze and 6sense today announced a technology partnership that combines 6sense’s intent, predictive, and account engagement data with Folloze’s personalized buyer experience and sales orchestration capabilities. Using real-time data to understand buyer behavior, the integration will identify target accounts and deliver contextual buying journeys at scale based on their intent, stage, industry, use case and more. Today’s news underscores the accelerated pace of digital transformation and the elevated role of marketers as architects of buyer journeys that digitally engage, educate and deliver value.

With over 80 percent of B2B selling conducted digitally and growing, today’s digital-first buyers want to be treated as partners, not campaign targets. At the same time, the fallout from COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of digital transformation across every industry. In this new marketplace, buyer engagement and digital selling have shifted from sales to marketing teams.

“Today’s digital-first buyers are savvier than ever,” said Viral Bajaria, CTO and Co-Founder at 6sense. “Delivering personalized, timely, and relevant buyer experiences across a wide range of digital touchpoints has become table stakes for revenue teams. Our partnership with Folloze delivers on this vision by empowering marketing teams to engage buyers based on their unique buying journey and what is most relevant to them.”

“Marketing teams must now step up and assume greater ownership of the lead-to-revenue cycle,” said David Brutman, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Folloze. “To meet these new realities, marketers must consistently deliver high-value and relevant journeys for today’s demanding B2B buyer. We are excited to partner with 6sense to help marketers create standout account-based experiences through a process that’s as simple as building a PowerPoint presentation.”

Folloze-6sense Integration Capabilities

6sense account identification matches unknown visitors to accounts and surfaces relevant account data such as firmographics, current buying stage, segment, and intent keywords. Leveraging these insights, Folloze executes micro-targeted omni channel campaigns, relying on automation to guide buyers through their self-service journeys. Folloze measures buyer engagement including content consumption, viewing time, topics of interest, and most-active buying team members.

6sense account data is leveraged both for inbound campaigns such as ads, social or organic, and outbound campaigns such as SDR outreach or Folloze marketing-email orchestrated campaigns (leveraging Folloze ID service) so teams can “digitally surround” accounts while delivering consistent experiences across channels.

To learn more and sign up for a Folloze-6sense webcast, go to www.folloze.com/6sense

About Folloze

Folloze builds the leading B2B Buyer Experience Platform. With Folloze, sales and marketing teams can quickly create rich, personalized, and value-added experiences that maximize the revenue impact across the entire customer journey. Top B2B brands, including Autodesk, RingCentral, Cisco, and ServiceNow trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

About 6Sense

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. Led by Jason Zintak, 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aEON AG  : NorldLB maintains a Buy rating
MD
08:50aVICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES  : Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Announces LOI With Autobahn Indoor Speedway For An Initial Purchase Of Their 'UNCONTAINED' VR Attraction With An Option To Purchase Up To 10 Units
AQ
08:50aNESTLE - COVID-19 : Nestle supports equitable vaccination through COVAX
AQ
08:50aHINDUSTAN UNILEVER  : HUL emerges as No.1 Dream Company 2021
AQ
08:50aHIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Fiscal Year End HODL Coin Assets
AQ
08:50aVPN TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary
AQ
08:50aCHINA TELECOM  : Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. - China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink
AQ
08:50aQUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Year End 2020 Results Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast Details
AQ
08:50aDEFI TECHNOLOGIES'  : Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Valour Structured Products, Announces the Launch of its Second Product, ETH Zero on the Nordic Growth Market
AQ
08:50aFIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION  : ('FTG') Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
4Dovish Fed lifts Wall Street stock futures to record high
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ