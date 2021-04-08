Folloze : and 6sense Announce Technology Partnership to Power Digitally Rich B2B Buyer Journeys

Partnership harnesses intent and predictive data with personalized experiences and sales orchestration to enable integrated, omnichannel campaigns across the entire buyer journey

Folloze and 6sense today announced a technology partnership that combines 6sense’s intent, predictive, and account engagement data with Folloze’s personalized buyer experience and sales orchestration capabilities. Using real-time data to understand buyer behavior, the integration will identify target accounts and deliver contextual buying journeys at scale based on their intent, stage, industry, use case and more. Today’s news underscores the accelerated pace of digital transformation and the elevated role of marketers as architects of buyer journeys that digitally engage, educate and deliver value.

With over 80 percent of B2B selling conducted digitally and growing, today’s digital-first buyers want to be treated as partners, not campaign targets. At the same time, the fallout from COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of digital transformation across every industry. In this new marketplace, buyer engagement and digital selling have shifted from sales to marketing teams.

“Today’s digital-first buyers are savvier than ever,” said Viral Bajaria, CTO and Co-Founder at 6sense. “Delivering personalized, timely, and relevant buyer experiences across a wide range of digital touchpoints has become table stakes for revenue teams. Our partnership with Folloze delivers on this vision by empowering marketing teams to engage buyers based on their unique buying journey and what is most relevant to them.”

“Marketing teams must now step up and assume greater ownership of the lead-to-revenue cycle,” said David Brutman, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Folloze. “To meet these new realities, marketers must consistently deliver high-value and relevant journeys for today’s demanding B2B buyer. We are excited to partner with 6sense to help marketers create standout account-based experiences through a process that’s as simple as building a PowerPoint presentation.”

Folloze-6sense Integration Capabilities

6sense account identification matches unknown visitors to accounts and surfaces relevant account data such as firmographics, current buying stage, segment, and intent keywords. Leveraging these insights, Folloze executes micro-targeted omni channel campaigns, relying on automation to guide buyers through their self-service journeys. Folloze measures buyer engagement including content consumption, viewing time, topics of interest, and most-active buying team members.

6sense account data is leveraged both for inbound campaigns such as ads, social or organic, and outbound campaigns such as SDR outreach or Folloze marketing-email orchestrated campaigns (leveraging Folloze ID service) so teams can “digitally surround” accounts while delivering consistent experiences across channels.

About Folloze

Folloze builds the leading B2B Buyer Experience Platform. With Folloze, sales and marketing teams can quickly create rich, personalized, and value-added experiences that maximize the revenue impact across the entire customer journey. Top B2B brands, including Autodesk, RingCentral, Cisco, and ServiceNow trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

About 6Sense

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. Led by Jason Zintak, 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often.

