Fomo : Other Items (Form 8-K)

Other Items.

FOMO CORP. ('FOMO') has appointed John New to its Advisory Board (https://www.workmerk.com/copy-of-john-r-new). Mr. New is an innovator and founder of technology companies including The Hub and WorkMerk and a former U.S. Army Captain who managed macro-level logistics for $120 million of assets and the deployment of over 3,000 troops while stationed in the Middle East. The move is expected to enhance FOMO's ties to the military complex among other strategic benefits.

Exhibits

(a) Exhibits. The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K: