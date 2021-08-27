Log in
Fomo : Other Items (Form 8-K)

08/27/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Other Items.

FOMO CORP. ('FOMO') has appointed John New to its Advisory Board (https://www.workmerk.com/copy-of-john-r-new). Mr. New is an innovator and founder of technology companies including The Hub and WorkMerk and a former U.S. Army Captain who managed macro-level logistics for $120 million of assets and the deployment of over 3,000 troops while stationed in the Middle East. The move is expected to enhance FOMO's ties to the military complex among other strategic benefits.

Exhibits

(a) Exhibits. The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit No. Description
10.1 FOMO CORP. John New Advisory Board Agreement - August 10, 2021
10.2 FOMO CORP. John New Advisory Board Warrant - August 22, 2021
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Disclaimer

Fomo Corp. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS