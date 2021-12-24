Log in
FomoETH, The First NFTagram Token Was Listed on CoinMarketCap, Along with Its Successful Presale

12/24/2021 | 11:50am EST
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - FomoETH is pleased to announce the first successful presale on Binance Smart Chain and its listing on CoinMarketCap as it seeks to begin an exciting journey with NFTagram.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/108495_fomoeth%20image_550.jpg


Figure 1: FomoETH, the first NFTagram token was listed on CoinMarketCap, along with its successful Presale

FomoETH aims to integrate both the blockchain technology along the NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The FomoETH in reality serves as a democratic platform that focuses greater on the direction of its holders and supporters of the platform.

Another reality is that the native token of the FomoETH may be in operation upon each the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain in addition to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Moreover, the two essential attributes where the entire project revolves are the FomoETH token itself and its brain of the ecosystem, the NFTagram.

The Core of Ecosystem:

FomoETH is fully democratic in all respects, with good governance where users can make decisions and vote on opinions and suggestions to improve the project.

NFTagram serves as the main attribute of the FomoETH network. A unique feature of this property is that with the help of captured images, every moment of your life can be transformed into an NFT and will remain on the blockchain forever. In addition to that, it even supports NFT mining and allows you to sell your own NFTs as you wish. NFTagram is available as an app on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

The Vision:

In addition to all of this, FomoETH is developing and further planning a "FomoETH swap" which will be launched around February 2022. This will lead to another launch of their unique "FomoETH Wallet".

The plans and projects in the hands of the FomoETH ecosystem are very arduous, expanding towards the future.

With respect to all of the above, the pre-sale of FomoETH tokens will be first launched on the Binance smart chain on December 22, 2021 at exactly 2:00 UTC, followed by a sale on the Ethereum blockchain.

Successful Presale on Binance Smart Chain:

The FomoETH token had its pre-sale on Pinksale Launchpad and was able to fill its HardCap of 1,000 BNB (530,000 USD) in just 3 minutes.

704 people participated in this presale and the market cap increased from $0.91M to $2.6M at its all time high in just 5 hours.

It's listed on both CoinMarketCap and Coingecko in less than 12 hours of its launch.

FomoETH's presale on Binance Smart Chain will be soon followed by another presale on Ethereum Chain. The details about the ERC20 token presale will be announced later.

Listing on Central Exchanges:

FomoETH token will be officially listed on LBank Exchange on the 26th of December and trading will be started from the 27th of December.

FomoETH team announced that they will list the token on more than 5 Central Exchanges in the upcoming weeks.

References:

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/fomoeth/

Whitepaper: https://fomoeth.gitbook.io/fomoeth-official-whitepaper

Social links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fomo_eth

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FomoEth-101830255677940/

Telegram: https://t.me/FomoETH

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/fomoeth/

Github: https://github.com/FOMO-ETH

Media Contact:

Company: FomoETH

Contact Name: Chris Copeland

E-mail: admin@fomoeth.net

Website: https://www.fomoeth.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108495


© Newsfilecorp 2021
