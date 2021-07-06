Fondswissen Beratung : Solvium Capital launches SICAV for German Institutional Investors

DGAP-News: Fondswissen Beratung / Key word(s): Funds/Market launch

Solvium Capital launches SICAV for German Institutional Investors



06.07.2021 / 12:32

In May 2021, Solvium Capital established a SICAV under Liechtenstein law to serve as an alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) for institutional investors in the asset class infrastructure. The company plans to raise a minimum capital of 150 million Euros. A first sub-fund of 20 million Euros has already been established exclusively for a Swiss institutional investor.

The legal structure of an umbrella fund allows the establishment of several independent sub-funds. Sub-funds can be set up exclusively for individual investors from 10 million Euros upwards, CHF or USD; for co-investors, participation is possible from 1 million Euro upwards. The term of the sub-funds eligible for deposit is to be at least 5 years; of this, the first six months are planned as the period for investments. The interest payment will be around 4 percent with payouts semi-annually, and the investor is to be incentivized if the company's return exceeds the target return.

In the next step, Solvium Capital plans to offer investments in additional sub-funds to German pension funds, pension schemes and foundations. The asset class infrastructure (subclass transportation - logistics equipment) currently sees increasing demand as an alternative investment. Specifically, the SICAV or the sub-funds invest in the asset classes standard containers, swap bodies and railroad wagons.

As an additional security for investors, the SICAV structure provides legal ownership of the sub-fund in which the investment is made, if it is an individual investment. Propriety is the responsibility of the depositary, which has similar rights and obligations as a depositary for German AIF (Alternative Investment Funds). A Liechtenstein SICAV is an investment vehicle for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS). Since the Principality is a member of the European Economic Area (EEA), the Liechtenstein law also corresponds to the European fund law (European passport). Such a structure of course could also be established via Luxembourg or Germany.

About Solvium Capital

Solvium Capital Group is a provider and manager of solid and innovative investments for private and professional investors in the logistics sector. Solvium Capital is an internationally positioned and active asset manager in this field. The company focuses on lucrative equipment such as swap bodies, standard containers, standard tank containers and freight wagons used in the international transport of goods by rail, road and the world's oceans. Solvium's investment products focus on tangible asset investments with short and medium terms under the maxim of risk minimization. The company thus offers investors the opportunity to participate in the steadily growing logistics and transport market.

Solvium has an impeccable track record since the company was founded in 2011. The company manages over 14,000 closed contracts in Germany and has invested more than 400 million Euros of investor capital to date. All rent, interest and repayments, now more than 200 million Euros, have been made on schedule and on time. The company is headed by managing directors Marc Schumann and André Wreth.

The group of companies includes Axis Intermodal Deutschland GmbH, the largest rental company for swap bodies in Europe, the container manager Noble Container Leasing Ltd. with locations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Seoul, among others.